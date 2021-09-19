Gomes: Eliminated from Serie D, Lusa returns to the endless nightmare – 09/19/2021

Until 19 years ago, Portuguesa had never been downgraded in its beautiful and now centenary history. It might not have many titles in its trophy room, but it was the owner of important achievements, the cradle of great players and an active part of the brilliant trajectory of Brazilian football throughout the 20th century.

Today, Lusa is an outstanding club. Not in the positive aspect of the term. It’s just that there’s no series to play. Again.

On Saturday, Portuguesa beat Caxias 1-0, at Canindé, with a goal 48 minutes into the second half – even though they were much better and possibly deserved a more elastic victory. As it had been defeated in the first game, with a goal in which the guy tried to cross and the ball accidentally entered, the dispute went to penalties. It didn’t matter the best campaign and the 14 rounds played previously. And, on penalties, two Lusa players sloppily knocked out and Caxias advanced.

(A parenthesis. It seems absurd to me the idea of ​​access spots being defined in knockouts. There are dates available for group phases to be played).

With this, the Portuguesa is eliminated from Serie D, four years after playing for the last time in a national competition. And again there is no more division to play. Because to enter Serie D it is necessary to make a certain score in the Campeonato Paulista, but Lusa has been able to be in the second state division since 2016. So the only way for national football is to win again the Copa Paulista, which is being played at the moment and which Portuguesa won last year.

If she is not the Copa Paulista champion now in 2021, next year will be a year without a national calendar. It’s the nightmare that doesn’t end.

Ten years ago, Lusa lived its last glory. The Series B title with one of the best campaigns in history – was Barcelusa. In 2013, came the rug. Between 2014 and 2016, the relegations that played the Portuguesa into the hole she can’t get out of. She is trapped in a sad reality and lives the eternal ordeal of those who never hunted their ghosts.

What happened in 2013 is not over. And, today, Portuguesa fans have the distinct impression that it will never end. It’s like a country that pretends that it has never lived a dictatorship, instead of looking for the culprits, even years later. One hour, the hauntings return. Lusa needs to hunt down and expose the culprits of the saddest stain in its history, of a shadow that eternally takes the sun from the club, which is fundamental for life.

The current administration of Portuguesa has brought a modicum of organization to the club, and the stability of the technical command is important. In previous years, believe me, Lusa was even worse. As much as coach Fernando Marchiori makes mistakes, which is normal, it’s important to keep him. The more continuity, the greater the chances of winning the Copa Paulista, returning to the elite of the Campeonato Paulista and, who knows, moving up to Serie C.

Going up in São Paulo is the most important step for any kind of recovery. And going up to Serie C would be to re-exist, to have a guaranteed national calendar for the whole year. It was not this time.

Portuguesa is still stuck in her worst nightmare, which has lasted 8 years. And it never ends.