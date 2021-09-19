O doodle Today celebrates the centenary of Brazilian philosopher, educator and writer Paulo Freire. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential educational thinkers of the 20th century.

Paulo Reglu Neves Freire he was born on this day in 1921 in Recife, Brazil, then a largely impoverished region affected by the echoes of colonialism and slavery. Coming of age alongside poor rural families while his own family was starving, grounded his understanding of the interconnected relationship between socioeconomic status and education. Since then, Freire has taken on as a mission to improve the lives of marginalized people.

In 1947, Freire began a decade-long role providing social services to the Brazilian working class, which was fundamental to the creation of his universal educational model 一awareness (the development of critical awareness). This pioneering methodology provides for cultural exchange between teacher and student under the lens of their socio-historical circumstances, with the aim of creating a democratic society free from illiteracy.

In 1962, he applied awareness raising with radical success – teaching 300 peasants to read and write in just 45 days! However, these ideals proved too radical for the newly established Brazilian government in 1964 and he was forced into exile until 1979. During this period, Freire published his acclaimed 1968 book “Pedagogy of the Oppressed” which brought out his revolutionary teaching philosophy. to a wide public world.

He continued his educational journey abroad before returning to Brazil in 1980 to lead an adult literacy project. In 1988, Freire began working as São Paulo’s Minister of Education, implementing innovative literary programs. Today, his work lives on at the Freire Institute, an international organization dedicated to educational advancement and the transformation of society through his teachings.

Happy Birthday, Paulo Freire!

