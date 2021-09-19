Google to shut down Android GPS activity for mobile phones

Recently, Google announced that it will end the activities of Android GPS for mobile phones. The modification already occurs with Android 12, according to confirmation from the company. The app will now be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode, integrated with Google Maps.

Android Auto, on the other hand, will remain active for vehicles that are compatible. The specialized portal XDA Developers reported that the GPS is already displaying the warning that it will no longer work.

According to the warning message, users are also being instructed on what to do. In this case, they must use the Google Assistant driving mode, this for Android 12 phones.

For those who have a previous version of Android, the GPS app will continue to work for now.

Anyway, any device with Android 9 or higher can install Google Assistant driving mode. It is recommended that the device have at least 4 GB of RAM memory.

The tool makes it possible to send and read messages aloud, trigger music devices and others. All this while driving, without having to shift your focus from the traffic.

More localization news

Google has also begun work on a collective network of mobile devices for location. The idea is to create a feature that facilitates the location of a mobile device, tablet or the like. This is if the device has an Android operating system.

In June of this year, the first spoilers of the “Spot” project appeared. However, recently, new information has been leaked, including a preview of the Google app.

As expected, the tool should closely resemble Apple’s Search app. Here, a lost iPhone, for example, can be found even if it is turned off.

Google’s device name is Find My Device. However, it is not yet known if this will be the official title of the application. However, there is a Google app with the same name in the Play Store. Given this, it is speculated that the project may be just an update.

As has happened with other “surprises” that have been discovered, this one should also take effect soon. Users are already looking forward to using the Android Finder in the coming months.