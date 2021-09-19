Government calls Sérgio Mallandro on campaign

The Ministry of Mines and Energy selected comedian Sérgio Mallandro to lead a campaign to raise awareness about the water crisis and convince them to save electricity.

In the advertisement, he appears putting clothes and accessories inside a washing machine, looking serious. The comedian takes off his sunglasses and says to the camera: “I was expecting a joke, right? But there won’t be. Brazil is suffering a lot from the lack of rain, the level of reservoirs is very low. Producing energy is more expensive and harder”.

He asks people to accumulate clothes before washing and ironing, and finally he says, “Energy: if it’s wasted, it’ll be lacking.”

Earlier this month, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said it was “difficult to predict the future” when asked about the possibility of a risk of rationing.

At the end of August, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced the creation of a new banner for the electricity bill, called the water scarcity banner. The fee is R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh and began to be applied to the electricity bill on September 1st.

Last Tuesday (14), Albuquerque stated that there is still no forecast for the end of the water scarcity flag.

“There is no set date for this to end. We work with planning, methodology, but we are experiencing a water crisis that month by month the affluents are smaller, and this takes away the predictability of when this crisis will end,” he said in an interview with the program Opinion on the Air, by RedeTV.

When the flag was announced, the folder predicted that it would remain in effect until April 30, 2022.