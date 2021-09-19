Greece Opens New Camp for Island Migrants Amid Policy Hardening | World

Greece opened a new detention camp for migrants on Saturday on the island of Samos, near Turkey, and said other new facilities will come in the coming months as the country tightens its migration policy.

Border agents find two abandoned children in the US

Brazilian immigrant dies abandoned in the US desert during crossing

The minister who opened the camp said the installation would offer “lost dignity” to those seeking protection. Aid groups said the new camp, which will house asylum seekers and people to be deported, looked more like a prison with a fence covered with barbed wire.

2 of 2 Aid groups say the site looks like a prison — Photo: Reuters Aid groups say the site looks like a prison — Photo: Reuters

The Mediterranean country was at the forefront of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, when it received a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, arriving mainly via Turkey.

The number of refugees arriving in the country has since dropped, but with thousands of asylum seekers still detained in Greece, the conservative government that took power in 2019 has toughened its stance on migration.