Guedes’ plan for people leaving Emergency Aid

The Federal Government officially started this week the payments of the sixth installment of Emergency Aid. According to official information, only this one and another transfer are needed for the program to reach its end. And the fact is that there are already a lot of people worried about what will happen after that.

According to the behind-the-scenes information, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has a kind of plan for people who will not remain in the project. According to the head of the economic portfolio, the plan is to make this portion of the population get a job in the coming months. Thus, they would no longer need social benefits.

This promise, however, is not as simple to fulfill as it seems. At the end of last year, when the Government decided to end Emergency Aid, Guedes promised the same thing. According to the Minister, the country’s economic situation was improving and users of the program would start getting jobs early this year.

It is worth remembering that the Federal Government’s Emergency Aid is currently making payments to something around 35.9 million people. Starting in November, part of these users must join the new Bolsa Família. But according to the backstage information there isn’t room for a lot of people.

Even the most optimistic of those in government recognizes that millions of people who now receive Emergency Aid will be without any kind of benefit as of next November. This will happen precisely because there is not enough space for everyone in this new project.

New Family Grant

The Federal Government continues with the idea that payments for the new Bolsa Família will start in November. The program should serve something around 17 million people. At least that’s what the behind-the-scenes information says.

The fact, however, is that the numbers for the new program are not yet defined. Today, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the current Bolsa Família makes payments to something around 14.6 million Brazilians.

Also according to the Ministry, these people receive an average of R$189 per month. It is worth remembering that the Government also wants to raise this level to around R$300. But this number has not been defined either.

jobs

The Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni, said that the Federal Government is also working on a series of programs to stimulate the opening of job vacancies. At least this is the promise so far.

One of the ideas, for example, is to form partnerships with city halls so that they hire young people and the elderly. The plan is for the municipal government to share the person’s salary with the Planalto Palace.

Onyx also said the executive branch has a number of other projects in mind. But he says he will not give details about them yet, although he makes it clear that the idea is to put them into practice this year.