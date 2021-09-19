Guedes says IOF hike locks new Bolsa Família at R$300 – News

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes believes that the decision to increase the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) to fund the launch of the new Bolsa Família program effectively blocks the average benefit amount at R$300.00.

The financial market interlocutors who sought him out this Saturday (18th) with doubts about the increase in the IOF, the minister has explained that the lock is due to the fact that the value of the benefit cannot rise in an election year due to restrictions in Brazilian legislation.

The accounts for the increase in the IOF were made taking into account the financing of the new Bolsa Família, renamed Auxílio Brasil, with a value of R$300.

According to a source from the economic team, the market should have celebrated the measure because it was afraid that President Jair Bolsonaro would approve the Brazil Aid with a value well above R$300. maintain the IOF increase in 2022 to finance the program.

This concern has increased because the government is counting on the approval of the Income Tax bill, currently being processed by the Senate, to comply with the requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) that a source of financing be defined when a new mandatory expense is created by undetermined time.

The compensation for 2022, according to the government’s strategy, will be made with the collection of the return of the taxation of profits and dividends provided for in the Income Tax bill at a rate of 15%. The bill, however, faces resistance in the Senate and, therefore, the market’s fear that the IOF will also be triggered in 2022 to fund Brazil Aid.

Guedes and his assistants have explained that the increase until December of the IOF was a legal technicality to comply with and the legislation will be transitory.

This is because Auxílio Brasil will allow an increase in the program’s beneficiaries from 14 million to 17 million families. For this, R$ 1.6 billion was needed to meet this entire expanded base. Through the LRF, the government needed to indicate where this money would come from.

In recent days, Guedes has reinforced that the increase in collection will be over R$ 200 billion and, therefore, it was not due to lack of money or fiscal populism, but due to the legal requirement to indicate the source of funds.

Critics, however, point out that the Ministry of Economy could have chosen another source. The IOF is a regulatory tax and can be raised by means of a decree, without the need for a Provisional Measure or bill of law or a period of ninety to enter into force. The minister has denied that the increase in the IOF will be permanent.

Market members expressed concern to the minister about the way the government explained the increase in the IOF, announced on Thursday night, without any government interview.

They warned the minister that this communication problem generated noises that the measure would have been adopted in absentia by Guedes and that no one would have understood the purpose of raising the IOF at this time of tightening of interest rate hikes.