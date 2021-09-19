Gui Araújo reveals Anitta’s strategy to avoid cancellation for breaking quarantine

as the relationship of Anitta and Gui Araújo started in the midst of the pandemic, with the two following quarantine in their homes? According to the participant of The Farm 13, things didn’t work that well. The singer was breaking the social isolation to see him and a journalist ended up discovering everything.

To prevent a story about his escapades from being published, Anitta set up a strategy. Gui Araújo was summoned to an emergency meeting with the artist’s team to resolve the future imbroglio. It was then that the “girl from river” had the idea of ​​filming Gui arriving at his house, as if he was going to spend a long time isolated in the mansion – which, in fact, happened.

Check out the moment when Gui talks about the day he spent staying at Anitta’s house:

Termination

Anitta and Gui dated for about seven months during the pandemic. He recently commented on the reason for the breakup. Araújo explains that the two only assumed the relationship because someone had leaked that the two were together and would soon be on the news portals. “We got along really well, and a journalist found out, so in order not to spoil it, we anticipated and assumed it before it became the headlines,” he declared.

However, the ex-participant of “Vacation With Ex” already knew that she was about to move to the United States. So, in order for them to be able to be together, one or the other would have to give up their lives. “Either I would have to give it all up, or her. And neither of them would do that,” he said.

“I would never give up. I was in a cool moment, almost managing to make a nice mess for my family. Couldn’t let go, you know? I’m not young anymore, I’m 34 years old. I’m very focused on a stop and feel like it’s coming”, he argued.