Gui Araújo tells Anitta’s plan not to be canceled during the quarantine

in chat with Aline Mineiro in the external area of The Farm 13, Gui Araújo spoke with the actress about her relationship with Anitta and revealed the strategy created by the singer to prevent both being canceled for breaking the quarantine in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic to meet.

The digital influencer told the model that after one of the meetings with the funkeira, ‘Poderosa’ contacted him to let him know that the two were about to be exposed on the internet: “They’ll want to cancel us tomorrow, they found out I went see you and tomorrow the article will be published in the newspaper”.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Gui also said that Anitta invited him to meet with her team to think of a strategy to avoid the scandal. Upon arriving at the brunette’s house, the beauty recorded a video to show that the ex-On Vacation with the Ex was arriving to stay with her during the quarantine period.

As a result, the publication of the article was canceled and Gui Araújo wanted to return home, but the singer said he would have to stay there, because no one would be able to see him anywhere else. Despite the shock, the farmer commented that the relationship with Anitta was peaceful and that they got along very well.

Get the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!