Haaland makes two more, Borussia wins at home and follows behind Bayern Munich | german football

Borussia Dortmund won with a goal by Haaland. The phrase seems old, but it continues to serve the routine of the aurinegro team in Germany. The young star scored two more goals and helped his team beat Union Berlin 4-2 on Sunday, playing at home. Raphael Guerreiro and Frederich (against) also scored for Dortmund, and Voglsammer and Kruser scored for the visitors.

Watch Borussia Dortmund’s goals 4 x 2 Union Berlin:

The triumph makes Borussia Dortmund follow Bayern Munich, who are leading the Bundesliga after five games. The Aurinegros reached 12 points in five rounds, keeping the distance of just one point to the rival, who thrashed Bochum 7-0 last Saturday.

See the German Championship table

Another dispute that is tight is the competition’s artillery, which has Haaland and Lewandowski fighting goal-by-goal for the tip. The two on Sunday led the Norwegian to seven goals in five Bundesliga matches, equaling Lewandowski, who went up to seven after scoring once against Bochum. Third on the list come Patrick Schick, from Leverkusen, and Modeste, from Cologne, with four goals.

1 of 2 Norwegian scored eight goals in five Bundesliga games — Photo: Getty Images Norwegian reached eight goals in five Bundesliga games — Photo: Getty Images

The scoreboard started to be built in favor of Borussia Dortmund in the 10th minute, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring a great goal with a left-handed kick, after grabbing a surplus in the area. At 24, the top scorer appeared: Haaland was fired in a cross by Meunier and had no difficulty testing for the back of the net and opening 2-0.

At the start of the final stage, at seven, Friedrich played for the back of his own goal after a move by Reus, leaving the difference by three goals. Union Berlin reacted and managed to reduce it to 3-2 after goals from Kruse, with a penalty, at 12, and Voglsammer, with nine minutes to go. But soon after, Haaland, at 38, took another goal out of his hat: he received a long throw from Hummels and, seeing the opponent’s goalkeeper ahead, hit by cover and closed the score. It was the 21-year-old’s 11th goal in eight games in the 2021/22 season.