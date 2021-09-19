Hafthor Bjornsson, of Game of Thrones, wins by technical knockout

Icelandic Hafthor Bjornsson, who played the character Gregor Clegane in the Game of Thrones series, defeated Canadian Devon Larratt by technical knockout today in the main event of the boxing event Core Sports Fight Night 3 in Dubai.

Bjornsson, 32, dominated the match from the start and put pressure on Larratt. The referee even opened a count, but the Canadian managed to stay in the fight. However, shortly after, the referee interrupted the duel after a sequence of blows by the Icelander that left Larratt’s face bloodied.

This was Bjornsson’s third appearance in boxing. He had two exhibition matches in 2021, against Steven Ward and Simon Vallily, before facing Larratt, who is 46 and an arm wrestling star.

The modality brought important changes to Bjornsson’s body. It’s already almost 60kg less. He hit 146.5kg at the official weigh-in for today’s fight, while Larratt weighed 124kg.

“I used to weigh 205kg in my heaviest time. I thought I would get stronger, so I ate a lot, but I was very tired. Now I’m in my 150kg and I feel 10 times better, 10 times more energetic and 10 times more focused,” said the Icelander in a documentary produced by one of his sponsors.