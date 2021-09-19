Hailey Bieber denies rumors that Justin Bieber “mistreats” her

Contrary to rumors, Hailey Bieber is very happy with Justin bieber. A proof of this is that this Saturday (18) the model opened the game about her marriage and guaranteed that her husband treats her very well. “There are so many narratives circulating about me, about him and about the two of us together.”

The statement was made during chat with Demi Lovato for the “4D with Demi Lovato” podcast. hailey opined directly on the criticisms involving the husband’s behavior in the marriage by saying:

“One of the biggest things we need to know is what the truth behind it all is. You know, there are so many narratives circulating about me and him and the two of us together. There’s a great narrative that says, ‘Justin isn’t nice to her and he mistreats her’, and that’s just far from the truth, it’s the complete and absolute opposite.“.

During the conversation, hailey still praised Justin. The two made the relationship official at the end of 2018.

“I’m very lucky to say that I’m with someone who respects me a lot, who makes me feel special every day. So when I see the opposite of that, I don’t understand. And everyone who knows us personally would say the same thing,” he added.

This is not the first time that hailey talks about rumors that her marriage to Justin not happy. After a video surfaced in which he allegedly yelled at his wife in Las Vegas, she used her Instagram Stories to explain the situation;

“Recalling how amazing last weekend was,” she posted a photo of the couple kissing and added, “Any other narrative floating around out there is false.”

