Half of Brazilians say there is a chance that Bolsonaro will strike, and 70% believe democracy is the best thing for the country, says Datafolha | Policy

A survey by the Datafolha Institute released this Saturday (18) by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” says that for 50% of those interviewed, there is a possibility that President Jair Bolsonaro will attempt a coup d’état.

The sum of the four items exceeds 100% due to rounding.

Also according to Datafolha, to 70% of the ears, the democratic system is the best for the country. Another 17% say that it doesn’t matter whether there is democracy or dictatorship and 9% say that, in certain circumstances, a dictatorship is better than a democratic regime.

The institute heard 3,667 people from September 13th to 15th in 190 municipalities. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Datafolha has asked the question about democracy since 1989. Compared to the most recent survey, from June 2020, there was a five-point drop in support for democracy – 75% of those who agreed that democracy is the best form of government. Those who judged that it doesn’t matter dictatorship or democracy were 12%, and those in favor of dictatorship were 10%.

The moment with the least support for democracy came in February 1992, when 42% said they thought the system was the best and 22% said the dictatorship could be better in some circumstances.

In the last survey on this, in June 2020, 21% saw a high chance of a dictatorship and 25% a little chance. On the other hand, 49% did not believe in any chance of a dictatorship in Brazil and 5% did not know.