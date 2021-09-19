Harmonization gone wrong? Understand what happened to Liziane’s face

Photo: Record TV/Reproduction





Since it debuted on the small screen of our TV Vitória/Record TV, The Farm 13 is giving talk! But it is a fact that confined pedestrians are not living on flowers alone and Liziane Gutierrez is well aware of this.

The model ended up becoming a joke on social networks for the appearance of her face, which is still recovering from reconstructive plastic surgery. It all started in 2018, when Liziane underwent a facial harmonization that went wrong.

The battle of the model who lives in the United States with the error of the aesthetic procedure started at the same time, when she went through swelling crises that didn’t go away.

In previous interviews, Liziane said that the professional who had attended her in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, said that the atypical swelling was caused by allergies. She believed and dealt with the problem as directed.

After years, now in 2021, she began to experience severe pain across her face, which she attributed to the procedure that went wrong. On the afternoon of this Friday (17), with pedestrians in the room at the headquarters of the reality of Record, she opened the game about her real situation.

“About 2, 3 months ago I started to feel a lot of pain. I operated a month and a half ago, I’m still recovering. I went to two doctors who gave a report. I have a report. The first one I went and he gave the report, it was an excess of product. The second, the same thing. The problem was the excess of product”, he explained.

Liziane explained that in the United States, for example, it is not allowed to apply even more than 5 mls of hyaluronic acid per filling session. In Brazil, professionals apply more than 10X this volume at once. “You put 100 mls in your face, ok. There will be people who will react and people who will not”, he compares.

With the pain, the model underwent the first reconstructive plastic surgery to remove all the injected product and rebuild her face. Only with the enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid, as she explained, it was not possible to complete the “disharmonization”.

Regarding the attacks she is receiving on the internet, Liziane’s advisors said that she will start calling the courts to process the profiles that are playing with the model’s physical appearance.