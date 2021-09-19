Thomas Markle gave an interview to Australian TV and did not spare criticism of his daughter.

In yet another burst of sincerity, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, publicly criticized his daughter on Australian TV. Even left for Prince Harry: “Harry was a total failure as a husband”.

Thomas Markle said the sons of Meghan Markle “are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents” and that Meghan and Prince Harry should return to Britain to “fulfill your obligation”. He noted that he has yet to meet the couple’s youngest daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, despite repeated requests in media interviews.

“I think they, Archie and Lilibet, are being deprived of seeing all of their grandparents, and I think they’re being deprived of seeing all of their relatives and I think it’s terribly unfair to them. I would like to see the two of them return, the four of them return to England and fulfill their obligation. It’s better for the kids and it’s better for them. By not taking them back, they are deceiving their children. It’s also a matter of protection, they have much better protection in England than in Montecito”, said Thomas Markle.

Meghan’s father accused Harry of not supporting Meghan when she was having suicidal thoughts after negative stories about her in the media in January 2019. The duchess said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she asked to go to a mental hospital but was told by a senior official that this would make the institution look bad.

“I think Harry was a total failure as a husband, because if a wife or child of mine came to me and said I have a psychological problem and was thinking about suicide, I would take them straight to the doctor. I wouldn’t have to go check in with someone first”, shot Thomas Markle.

Meghan’s relationship with her father was at the center of a major UK lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, which Meghan won earlier this year. Their relationship ended after Thomas Markle was spotted staging photos with paparazzi in the days leading up to his wedding to Meghan and Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Previously, he told the sunrise: “I received offers from several lawyers, because I have the right to sue them to see my grandchildren. But for me it’s like trying to get into a game and use them as pawns and I’m not going to sue them to see them because I think it’s using them, and I don’t want to do that. So I will wait. I will wait patiently until they are ready to bring them to me. But as long as my daughter has the attitude that she doesn’t want me to make them see them, that’s how it’s going to be”.