Health plan is condemned for not covering bariatric

The refusal of a health care provider to authorize the gastroplasty surgery (bariatric surgery), necessary for the treatment of a patient, characterizes an offense to personality rights, as the delay in the respective authorization causes the insured to suffer. Based on this understanding, the 1st Specialized Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Paraíba (TJ-PB) sentenced Unimed-João Pessoa to indemnify a patient who was prevented from undergoing bariatric surgery by the health plan.

Unimed refused to cover the author’s gastroplasty

Disclosure

According to the process, the patient filed suit after Unimed refused to cover her gastroplasty. The health care provider, in its defense, claimed that the patient failed to comply with the 24-month grace period for coverage of pre-existing diseases.

Upon analyzing the records, the judge summoned João Batista Barbosa highlighted that it is up to the health operator to comply with the terms of the contract. “In this case, if the specialty has an express contractual provision, a procedure of its nature could never be excused by Unimed, on the grounds of a pre-existing disease”, he pointed out.

Also according to the magistrate, the health plan must provide the service, from a monetary consideration from the member, and assist the user in medical and hospital services, under penalty of affronting the good faith and social function of the contract.

“Furthermore, the assertion of the existence of a pre-existing disease is not worthy of acceptance, because, even though it is in the nutritionist’s report, weight gain since childhood, it does not mean to say obesity since then”, he pointed out.

Thus, Barbosa defined the indemnity for pain and suffering in the amount of BRL 10 thousand under the justification that “it is not reasonable to admit that such denial resides in mere displeasure. The denial did taint the plaintiff, since, despite being aware of the need of surgery, she was prevented from doing it due to Unimed’s sole fault, which refused to supply it”, he stressed.

0800611-04.2019.8.15.0181