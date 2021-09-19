Healthy? Some foods can set off a day of diet and exercise – Health

For psychiatrist Maria Francisca Mauro, the main problem is that people want to follow a fashion or a trend without knowing if it is suitable for the profile. (photo: Datz/Disclosure)

There are those who spend the whole day regulating what to eat and dedicating themselves, in their free and/or already well-demarcated hours, to physical exercises, in order to maintain their idealized body. However, in addition to “escape” from the diet, a great villain, often unknown, can put all your daily effort to the test in just one bite: the hidden calories.

“Hidden calories are all those calories that we often eat, and because we have no real knowledge of the food, we may think we are eating something healthy and not fattening, which is not true. The importance of running away from these calories is that, often, the person eats well, but cannot lose weight because of these calories. A basic example: the person eats a colorful green salad full of nutrients, but puts on an industrialized sauce, full of caloric substances, even sugar, which is described in the label with a different ‘little word’.”

what says the nurse Karla Confessor. According to her, in short, the person ends up eating a super caloric salad that will not help in the weight loss process. On the contrary. In addition to the lack of knowledge about the presence of certain calories in some foods, the nutritionist emphasizes that certain packages can “deceive” the consumer even more. “These calories can be ‘hidden’ by the food industry, which often writes ‘fit’, ‘diet’ and ‘zero’ on the packaging, but they are full of calories with different names,” he says.

According to psychiatrist Maria Francisca Mauro, the main problem has to do with the fact that people want to adhere to a “fashion” without knowing if the practice is adequate for their profile and health. Hidden calories can be used for what looks like light/diet, but in reality they are foods primarily developed for people who are food restricted due to a health problem that requires dietary changes, such as people with diabetes or cholesterol problems . “It is harmful for a person not to take exams or seek help from nutrition professionals to follow what is most suitable for their health”, he points out.

Industrialized sauces, with carbohydrates and trans fats, juices, processed seeds that contain sugars and salt, breads and the like are on the list of foods with hidden calories and that can sabotage the entire effort of a diet. However, for Karla Confessor, it is possible to eat what you like without weight on your conscience. “Any caloric food can be released once or twice a week, as long as you have more intense physical activity on those days and maintain a balanced diet on others, without ingesting hidden calories.”

As for the beloved chocolate, for example, the tip is to opt for the 70% cocoa versions or even a low carb mousse. Karla Confessor also reaffirms the importance of maintaining a medical follow-up. “It is he who will help to prepare a specific diet, according to the routine and tastes of each one. In addition, you will feel more secure about what to eat, what to avoid and how to proceed if you experience that basic ‘slip’”, she recommends.

AND THE EMOTIONAL?

Before running away from hidden calories, it is important that people understand their situation and relationship to food. When deciding food by caloric value, many people forget the nutritional value, the quality of food, which, in fact, will provide balance in relation to food. “Even when we treat people who have disturbed relationships with food, we advise them not to look at labels. Therefore, to escape the hidden calories, you must first feel free to eat and understand that eating is not just the act of eating, but also involves the ritual of eating. Escape from automatic and instant eating and start valuing food as a nurturing of feelings. And so that we can feel, we can’t just want everything ready, but we need to get involved and realize what we’re doing at that moment”, emphasizes Maria Francisca Mauro.

Interview – KARLA CONFESSOR, nurses

“Read ingredients before consuming”

Karla Confessor, nurse (photo: Datz/Disclosure)

Why do some people eat little and still get fat?

Anyone who has an eating disorder may have an alteration in the perception of what they are ingesting, and this is related to the cognitive and emotional part. In other words, she believes she is eating little, but the reality is quite different. Also, our metabolism changes at every point in our life. When you’re 20 years old, it’s much faster than when you’re 40. The truth is that two people eating the same thing, in the same amount, will metabolize in different ways, that’s because eating and living habits, in addition to preexisting diseases, influence the person’s organism. It is worth consulting with an expert and finding out why this is happening.

Which foods are most deceiving because they look healthy?

Think about your daily routine. You wake up and eat a fruit, for example, an hour later you are already hungry and eat another food. As healthy as it is, depending on the choice, absorbed without you even noticing. As a result, it can quickly raise your blood glucose levels, making you feel full right away, but then that hunger returns again. Cookies from work, coffee breaks treats or even that salad with dressing in the restaurant buffet, which can reach up to 800 calories, are examples of what makes you gain weight without realizing it. The person eats a salt and water biscuit with a lot of calories, but because he ate a few units he thinks it doesn’t hurt. The famous hidden calories enter.

How, in fact, is it possible to escape these hidden calories?

To escape, read the ingredients before consuming. Google is super-helpful in this regard. A basic tip in industrialized products is: the fewer ingredients, the better. Also, eat less processed foods. Eat real food. The simple. The less the more.

What foods don’t look like but are healthier than others that look very healthy?

Avocado is a fruit considered to be caloric, but it has functional properties as it contains good fat, for example, which generates satiety. Thus, it feeds and satiates, for being rich in various nutrients.

Which foods should have priority on the plate of those who want to maintain a regulated diet?

Invest in a diet rich in protein, raw vegetables, or a good source of good fat from olive oil, avocados and oilseeds. Drink lots of water, always.

For those who want to stay healthy and in good shape, what should you not eat at all?

As much as possible avoid ultra-processed foods, those that have an ingredient list on the back, with names most people don’t know. Prioritize real food.

After a weekend of “p in jackfruit”, how to resume the diet on Monday? Can the body reject the resumption?

Pick up where you left off. It is important to get back to physical activity. Even though you were lazy, you Also go back to balanced feeding. Have fundamental focus. Our body will never reject these attitudes, it can be lazy, but the willpower has to be greater.

Betting on teas and diuretic foods is a good option for those who made a more caloric meal?

Today, there are herbal medicines that can help when you know you are going to make a more caloric meal. You can already use them preventively during a meal. Furthermore, there are products that can help reduce the absorption of fats and carbohydrates, such as phaseolamine and garcinia cambogia extract.

*Internship under the supervision of Editor Teresa Caram