Hospital Dom João Becker carries out joint operation of surgeries in Gravataí – Giro de Gravataí

After the consultation effort, it was time for the surgeries. Next Monday (20), a group of healthcare professionals from the Dom João Becker Hospital will carry out a task force to reduce the demand for procedures for the correction of hernias. Over the course of the day, 12 surgeries will take place, all by the Unified Health System.

In all, there will be six surgeons and two anesthetists, plus the hospital’s nursing staff, under the coordination of Dr. Rodrigo Mariano and Dr. Serlio Zanol. “We know that the queue of patients awaiting herniorrhaphies through SUS in Gravataí is extensive. Through these actions idealized by the management, especially by Dr. Antônio Weston, we aim more and more to reduce it, since it is a disease that makes the patient incapable of basic activities, causing enormous damage, especially in professional life ”, comments Zanol. On September 23, there will be a new task force, this time for consultations with other patients who also have complications caused by the hernia.

For the hospital management, the joint efforts confirm the commitment of professionals and the hospital group with the health of the community. “Even with the high occupancy of our beds, we were able to organize these actions. We’ve already done a collective effort for ophthalmological consultations and now for hernia surgeries. We are going to format new models, from other specialties, so that we can repair the repressed demand of SUS patients in Gravataí”, says the superintendent of Dom João Becker, Antônio Weston. Patients who have delayed appointments and surgeries can seek information at the health center closest to their residence.