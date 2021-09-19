How to downgrade tvOS on Apple TV

tvOS is an operating system developed by Apple for Apple TV from the HD generation (or 4th generation). Each year, the device’s software is improved to provide a better user experience in media playback and entertainment.

However, if you intend to go back to your previous system for some specific reason, or have installed a beta version of tvOS and want to go back to stable updates, you can downgrade Apple TV and proceed with this task — if you are using an Apple TV HD.

So there’s no way to downgrade Apple TV 4K? The answer is no. This device does not have a USB-C port, responsible for exchanging data that, among other functions, allows you to install an old system. Despite this, you may still opt out of receiving beta versions of tvOS when they are released by Apple.

Important: you don’t need to back up your Apple TV HD. All information is automatically saved to iCloud, including purchases and other activities. After downgrading, you will only need to reinstall previously downloaded apps.

How to downgrade on Apple TV

Step 1: before starting, you will need to download the tvOS system file (IPSW). You can find it on the IPSW Downloads website and download it. Remember to choose versions that are still signed by Apple, with green lettering. Unsigned update files are unusable.

Download a signed IPWS update file to downgrade Apple TV – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: connect a USB-C cable to your Apple TV HD and your Mac. Then find it in the Finder, and in the “Summary” tab, press “Restore Apple TV…” ⌥ Option pressed.

Option-click “Restore Apple TV…” button – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: select the tvOS update IPSW file. Click “Restore” to proceed with the Apple TV HD downgrade.

Click the “Restore” button to downgrade Apple TV – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to stop receiving beta versions on Apple TV

While it is not possible to downgrade the Apple TV 4K, you can choose to receive only official system updates. Follow the method below to stop receiving beta versions of tvOS. This method also works for Apple TV HD.

Step 1: on Apple TV, open the Settings app. Then go to the Settings app and go to “System” > “Software Update”.

Enter the software update settings in tvOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: disable the “Get public beta updates” option.

Disable tvOS beta updates – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)