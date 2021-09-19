hydroxychloroquine was good for business

Photo: Cris Faga/Folhapress

In March of this year, I heard from a person very close to me what I had feared for the previous 12 months: she had symptoms of covid-19. With more than 60 years, still far from taking the vaccine, she got infected right at the beginning of the worst wave of the disease that we have had in Brazil. Hospitals were already overcrowded, and the country registered about 1,800 daily deaths from the disease. She tried, however, to calm me down: “the health plan already sent me a kit of medicines and vitamins”. The test had only been scheduled for the following day, but the “covid kit” was already on its way, sent by Prevent Senior. It was a packet of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin tablets, vitamins D and C, and zinc. I tried to convince her that the drugs were not effective and that the kit was contraindicated by serious doctors. It was in vain. “The mother of the owner of Prevent took it and didn’t die”, “that’s why they have low occupancy rates in the ICUs” and “it won’t do any harm” were some of the arguments I heard. Prevent also sent a term of responsibility for the patient to sign. The pills started to be consumed on the same day, even before the test. RT-PCR was positive. In the end, luckily, the illness was mild. The patient credited her recovery to “early treatment”, even though the drugs had nothing to do with it – as countless studies have already shown. Now, Prevent Senior’s motivation in the effort to send the covid kit to customers is clearer – even if they had not been contaminated by the disease. The health plan’s doctors had goals for prescribing the medication. This is what a dossier prepared by the company’s doctors showed, which revealed lurid protocols, such as imposing ineffective medicines on patients in the plan’s medical services, subjecting them to experimental treatments without authorization from health authorities and family members and hiding deaths in a study done irregularly. “The rule was ‘sneezed in the PS [Pronto Socorro], deliver the kit’”, he said one of them to journalist Chloé Pinheiro, from Veja.

But Prevent Senior’s conduct was not just an experiment by medical deniers, which recalled the Nazi trials conducted by Josef Mengele. She had another purpose: to make money. A lot of money. And had as accomplices exponents of the financial market, who encouraged and profited a lot from the unbridled distribution of covid kits to the beneficiaries of the plan. The company’s financial statement shows that 2020, despite everything, was an excellent year for Prevent Senior’s business. The company ended it with 505,000 clients in its portfolio, an increase of 9% compared to 2019. With this, it achieved a net profit of R$4.3 billion, 18% more than in the previous year. A real feat for those who, at the beginning of the pandemic, almost had hospitals closed because of the huge number of deaths.

The senior-focused company saw a surprising increase in the number of young people in its customer base last year. The explanation, according to Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, medical director of Prevent Senior, was word of mouth. “Whoever sells our plan is the beneficiary who goes through the service and advertises. And then the patient’s son sees the treatment and realizes that the father receives better care than he, who is younger and uses his health plan less. Many families started looking for us,” he told Exame. The early treatment protocol had a lot of free advertising. Starting with Jair Bolsonaro himself, who released the preliminary results of the irregular study that supposedly showed the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. Thus, it gained pseudoscientific support to sell the country the hope of a treatment that did not exist. Eduardo Bolsonaro also enthusiastically shared the live organized by XP Investimentos with the greatest exponents of medical denial. Nise Yamaguchi and Paolo Zanotto shared microphones with Pedro Batista Jr. and Fernando Parillo, medical director and president of Prevent Senior. “Brazilian specialists share the evolution of the new Prevent Senior protocol, which has already treated 250 patients” was the description of the event. The live was taken off the air by XP. In another live, held in April 2020 by Itaú – one of the owners of XP – Parrillo made his stance on the pandemic clear. “We need a more concrete action plan, because no one is going to stand to be in isolation until the end of the year”, he criticized. The company guaranteed that, with early use of hydroxychloroquine, the number of deaths from covid-19 had dropped 60%. In August, Veja magazine reported that, while health plans lost members during the pandemic, Prevent Senior was going in the opposite direction: it had increased the number of clients by 15%. “Prevent, after being cruelly vilified, exhibits signs of vitality, above even the average of companies in its sector, hard hit by the crisis,” said the report. “In the judicial sphere, the investigations against the company came to nothing”, guaranteed Veja. “We were victims of political interests, it was easier to beat our company than to have a plan of action”, the CEO, Fernando Parrillo, told the magazine. The covid kit, called “controversial”, was highlighted in the text. “Between days zero and three of the contamination, chloroquine prevents hospitalization in 95% of cases”, assured Pedro Benedito Batista Jr., without being questioned. Now that it has become clear that chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin do not work – and may even increase mortality from covid-19 –, Prevent Senior has entered the CPI’s crosshairs. The senators even summoned the company’s medical director, Pedro Batista Júnior, to testify on September 16. He didn’t show up. In press release, Prevent Senior stated that it will sue the Public Ministry to investigate what it called “unfounded and anonymous allegations brought to the CPI by an alleged group of doctors” and that it will take the appropriate legal measures. He also posted a tweet in which he challenged “alleged doctors who made anonymous reports to the CPI” to submit documents and evidence. The message, however, was deleted shortly thereafter.