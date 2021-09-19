“I can’t be near you”

The first party at Fazenda 13 was all about talking! Liziane Gutierrez was already shaken by the drink when she approached the table where Tati Quebra Barraco, Nego do Borel, Solange Gomes and Victor Pecoraro were to talk to the funkeiro.

The digital influencer told Nego that she couldn’t stay close to the artist, in addition to accusing him of being fake for being VT by lying that he would be a great friend of Tati’s. “You are doing VT with Tati. Fuck you, I’m talking. You’re wanting to pay yourself a good boy for Tati”, he says.

The former miss butt also stated that everyone in the house thinks the same, but that only she would have the courage to tell the singer what she thinks. Upon hearing such speeches, Nego was silent. Liziane denies it and a few seconds later, asks Tati: “Is the problem me, Tati?”. She says no and doesn’t talk, to which the friend apologizes before turning her attention to Nego, who in the middle of the whole situation, laughs mockingly.