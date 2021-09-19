‘I don’t know if I’ll make it to 50’

This Friday, Conmebol aired the last two episodes that make up the documentary that portrays and humanizes some of the main characters who participated in the conquest of Libertadores Conmebol fur palm trees last season. Abel Ferreira was the protagonist of the third chapter and revealed that he does not intend to have a long career as a coach.

The Verdão commander explained why he hasn’t seen himself on the edge of the field for several decades, citing in his speech Luiz Felipe Scolari, who still works at the age of 72.

“I won’t be a coach for many years. I don’t know if I’ll reach 50, I don’t want to be a coach for many years,” said the coach.

“We have all day to talk about, there are things that money can’t buy. I can have all the money in the world, but I can’t buy time. Time is a precious commodity, but sometimes we dose it so badly…”, he continued.

“I really like what I do, I love being a coach. I love helping my players to be better, which is my job. I’m sorry Scolari, but I won’t be a coach until his age,” he added, laughing.

Abel Ferreira and Rony celebrate Palmeiras goal over São Paulo Staff Images/Conmebol

In his participation in the documentary, Abel also remembered the moment he saw the River Plate delegation bring bottles of champagne to Allianz Parque, as they believed they would get a spot in last season’s Libertadores final, won by Verdão.

Since he debuted at Palmeiras’ technical command, in November 2020, Abel has already played in 86 Alviverde games, with 47 wins, 18 draws and 21 defeats.

During this period, the coach led the team to the achievements of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

In the 2021 season, the Portuguese was runner-up in the Campeonato Paulista, the Supercopa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana.