Iceland has the longest volcanic eruption since 1960

Hundreds of spectators marveled at the breathtaking view near Mount Fagradalsfjall | Photo: Jeremie Richard | AFP

The volcanic eruption near Reykjavik has become the longest in Iceland’s history since 1960, marking six months of the expulsion of gas, rock and lava on Saturday 18th.

Thousands of spectators have marveled at the breathtaking view near Mount Fagradalsfjall – 40 km from Reykjavik – since March 19, Iceland’s sixth eruption in 20 years.

“Six months is a reasonably long eruption,” volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson told AFP.

Now known as Fagradalshraun (“beautiful lava valley”), the eruption began with a flow from a fissure in the ground and has so far expelled nearly 143 million cubic meters of lava.

However, this volume is considered relatively small and is 11 times less lava than another eruption in Iceland that occurred between 2014 and 2015 in Holuhraun, in the east-central part of the island.

Although the eruption lasted less than six months, it released the largest lava flow in 230 years in Iceland.

But the latest eruption is “special because it’s kept a relatively constant flow, so it’s been pretty strong,” said Halldor Geirsson, a geophysicist at the Institute of Earth Sciences.

“The usual behavior that we know of volcanoes in Iceland is that they start out very active by spitting lava, and then the flow slows down to a stop,” he explained.

The Surtsey eruption, off the south coast of Iceland, lasted nearly four years, from November 1963 to June 1967.

After its intensity dropped for nine days, the lava from Fagradalshraun reappeared in early September.

Accompanied by a cloud of smoke caused by the release of gases, the glowing liquid now occasionally exits the crater. It also accumulates underground, creating burning tunnels under layers of solidified lava above the ground.

The lava then unfolds like a wave that hits the shore, marveling the onlookers.

According to the Iceland Tourism Board, around 300,000 people climbed the rugged hills overlooking the Geldingadalir, Meradalir and Natthagi valleys, where lava is spilled.

A total of 10 cracks opened, all in the first month, and formed seven small craters, but only two of them are still visible.

The others were covered by lava released from the only crater that is still active.

That crater now measures 334 meters, according to the Institute of Earth Sciences, just a few dozen meters shorter than the highest peak in the surrounding area.

The volcano shows no signs of weakening anytime soon. “There seems to be enough magma from some reservoir for it to last a long time,” Geirsson said.



