In a poll, 61.68% are against the hiring of Daniel Alves by Flamengo | Flamengo

With Flamengo always keeping an eye on the market looking for good opportunities to strengthen the team, which is living big, the fans in general were not favorable to the last name that entered the club’s radar: right-back Daniel Alves, who recently terminated with São Paulo.

+ Are you, Flamengo fan, in favor of hiring Daniel Alves?” See poll results

+ Flamengo sets up strategy and monitors the situation of Daniel Alves, who terminated with São Paulo

In a poll conducted by ge, 61.68% were against hiring the 38-year-old player. The question was simple: “Are you, Flamengo fan, in favor of hiring Daniel Alves?”. In all, there were 36,309 “no” votes and 22,556 “yes” votes.

1 of 3 Accumulator of titles, Daniel Alves recently terminated with São Paulo — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter Daniel Alves, an accumulator of titles, recently terminated with São Paulo — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Flamengo side monitor

The concept of “always open to market opportunities” that Marcos Braz often repeats has never been as real for Flamengo as it was this year. In a scenario very similar to that of David Luiz, the club monitors the situation of Daniel Alves with time in favor and waiting for the possibility of acting.

With the termination signed with São Paulo on Thursday night, Flamengo has planned a strategy to become the right-back’s destination.

The player has already indicated in informal conversations that he has in mind to play on the side, with an eye on next year’s Cup. As much as it has Isla, Matheuzinho and Rodinei in the sector, Flamengo understands that it cannot turn a blind eye to the chance of having an athlete of this size, as long as it is in their mold.

The fact that Daniel Alves can no longer play for Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil or even a possible Club World Cup is not a problem for the red-blacks. There is consensus that any negotiation would be until the end of 2022.

2 of 3 Daniel Alves is free on the market — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Daniel Alves is free on the market — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

And it is precisely because they only have Brasileirão on the horizon that Flamengo sees time playing in their favor. Daniel Alves has received polls from clubs in Mexico and lesser expression in Europe, but continuing in Brazil, where at least four clubs have already signaled interest, is an important part of the plan to convince Tite.

Therefore, any negotiation must be defined by next Friday, the 24th, when registrations in Brasileirão are closed. With a lot to receive from São Paulo in the coming years, Daniel Alves knows that he will have to considerably reduce his request to define the next step in his career.