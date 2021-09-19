In a T-shirt dress and a R$ 17 thousand purse, Juliana Paes exudes a big body with style

The actress was spotted with a basic look, but full of style when arriving at an airport

Juliana Paes (42) was spotted in style this Friday, the 17th!

Upon disembarking at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro, the actress was photographed wearing a non-basic casual black and white look and drew attention.

Wearing a T-shirt dress, sneakers and black mask, the famous woman showed off her curves trained in her clothes while holding her bags and her hand stood out.

That’s because, the bag chosen by the famous brand Christin Dior is valued at $3,250, the equivalent of R$17,192. The item has already been used by the muse on another occasion.

In the last few days, Juliana Paes impressed by showing her healed legs in a selfie in the mansion mirror.

Check out the photos of Juliana Paes’ look:

Juliana Paes disembarking at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Juliana Paes disembarking at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Juliana Paes disembarking at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Juliana Paes disembarking at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews





Last accessed: 18 Sep 2021 – 21:52:49 (400133).