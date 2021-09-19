In SP, the basic food basket consumes 98% of the minimum wage: only R$ 23 are left – Economy

Data from the São Paulo Procon on the costs of the basic food basket in the capital of São Paulo show that, in the last three years, the minimum wage has been eroded by the rise in product prices. In August 2021, only R$23 were left in the worker’s pocket after purchasing essential consumer items.

On August 31, 2018, just over three years ago, therefore, the minimum wage at the time, of R$954, allowed the São Paulo citizen, who received only the national floor, to take the basic food basket of R$698.77 and receive change of BRL 255.

In 2021, with monthly increases in inflation that leave the minimum annual readjustments out of phase, the salary set by the federal government of BRL 1,100 is almost tied with the price of BRL 1,077.01 of the basket, calculated by Procon-SP in partnership with the Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). The money that is left is not enough to pay an electricity bill.

While the basic food basket in the city of São Paulo rose 45.9% in these three years, inflation for the period, according to the Central Bank calculator, was 16.1%. The minimum increased by 13.3%.

If prices of specific products that are part of the basket are considered, the distortion in relation to the minimum gets worse. The São Paulo native who bought in August 2018 a kilo of rice, another of beans and a dozen eggs, spent R$ 14.26. The same supermarket basket is now worth R$21.70, or 52% more.