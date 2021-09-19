In the fight for Libertadores, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG guarantees 1st reinforcement for 2022; see who

O Atlético-MG lives a season of dreams, so far. leader of the brazilian and in the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup and of the Libertadores Conmebol, Cuca’s team is one of the great highlights of 2021.

Even so, the team has already signed its first reinforcement for the 2022 season. In an interview with journalist Kleyton Borges, president Sérgio Coelho stated that the team already has its first signing for next year.

It is the 26-year-old forward Ademir, featured in another Belo Horizonte club, the America-MG. The athlete came close to reinforcing the palm trees at the start of the current season.

“We’ve already hired Ademir, from América, who arrives in January. It has the pre-contract signed”, stated the agent during his interview.

Ademir played 25 games in the 2021 season, scoring four goals. His contract with Coelho ends at the end of December and he arrives free of charge for Galo.

Atlético, since 2020, has stood out in the transfer market for seeking popular names for its squad. This year, he signed Hulk, Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández, among other names.