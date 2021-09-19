In TikTok’s new challenge, cars are covered with beans

A new challenge from the TikTok app is leading to a lot of confusion in the village of Wonersh, near the city of London, England. Children are throwing baked beans and other food at night into parked cars and homes in the area.

The challenge is called #beanbandits, and it’s leaving residents “understandably distressed,” police say — who are warning shopkeepers to be on the lookout for large quantities of purchased beans.

“If you work in a store, be aware of young people who buy large quantities of cans of beans. If you have children at home, make sure they are removing cans of beans from the pantry,” warns Michelle Owens, a spokeswoman for the local police

A photo shared by the Surrey Police on Facebook, related to the Wonersh incidents, shows a car hit with canned beans.

The police ask:

“If something similar has happened to you or you know of anything that might help identify the responsible people, please let us know.”

However, internet users did not forgive and made fun of the fact that the occurrences were treated with such seriousness. Before moving to Surrey…you better be aware that the crime rate is going up,” one said in the post’s comments. Another was also ironic: “I bet whoever did this is now regretting it.”

