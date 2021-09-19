Industries in Brazil already feel the reflex of the resumption of services and operate at the limit of production

Opening up of economic activities leads to an increase in demand and drives new hires; optimism expands to 2022 with the return of crowds at concerts and stadiums

Disclosure/Owens Illinois Despite operating at full capacity, Owens Illinois’ glass bottle production cannot meet the entire national demand



The resumption of service sector – follow-up responsible for the largest share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country – with the flexibilization of social isolation measures, this is already reflected in other areas of the economy. At industry, the effects of the growing standardization of bars and restaurants, in addition to the recovery of the tourist and hotel network, lead production lines to operate at their limit. Optimism is even greater for 2022, when it is expected that economic activities will be completely freed up and crowds of events, concerts, festivals, stadiums and business fairs will return. The recovery of the provision of services is the market’s big bet for the economic recovery in 2021, and is seen by the federal government as one of the bases for sustaining the expansion of the economy in 2022. The sector, the most impacted by the adopted mobility restrictions to stop the spread of new coronavirus, reached, in July, the highest level in five years, growing 1.1% — the fourth consecutive month of advance — and was 3.9% above the pre-pandemic level.

One of the thermometers of this recovery in the industrial sector is Marcopolo. A national reference in the manufacture of buses, the company is expanding with the expectation of resuming the tourism with the end of sanitary restrictions. The company’s production grew 21.6% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, totaling 2,438 units. According to the automaker, the The result is four times greater than the 4.7% increase registered by the total production of bus bodies in the country, in the same comparative period. “We were able to measure the optimism with the economic recovery, through the search for vehicles that meet the demands of increased road tourism and chartering in urban areas”, says the director of commercial operations and marketing at the automaker, Ricardo Portolan. Optimism is driven by investment with the development of new models of intercity buses. Between May and July this year, Marcopolo launched three models aimed at tourism and chartering. The market response indicated the heating of demand. In less than four months, one of the manufactured models sold out at the factory and postponed the delivery of new units until next year. “The launches should contribute and stimulate sales as from the end of the third quarter, at a time when the segment is picking up”, says Portolan.

The situation is similar in the manufacturing complex of Owens Illinois (OI), leader in the glass packaging market in Brazil. Even operating at 100% of its capacity, the multinational needs to import part of the production to be able to meet the high domestic demand. “This goes for all categories. Today, we are unable to identify a sector that is not benefiting from the opening and everything that is to come. The expectation is extremely positive and we will continue to operate full, practically without inventory”, says the marketing manager for South America, Daniel Jekl. The production of different sizes of beer bottles consumes more than 50% of the company’s capacity. The rest is divided between other drinks and food. Despite not seeing the movement fall during the pandemic — on the contrary, the demand for packaging has increased — the projection for 2022 is for an even more acute expansion with the return of agglomerations, such as festivals and concerts. “If, before the resumption of these big events, we already noticed the improvement, it should be accentuated a lot. We have a positive view of the market and the prospects are the best possible,” says Jekl.

The recovery estimate also moves the service sector giants. Domestic air travel grew in September for the fifth month in a row, according to the Brazilian Airline Association (Abear), and registered the equivalent of 74.6% of the offer of flights in the pre-pandemic period. Aware of this upward movement, Latam announced a series of investments for the coming months. Currently, the company operates with 82% of its seating capacity in the domestic market, compared to the same period in 2019 — the drop in 2020 was so sudden that the company does not use the numbers as a basis for comparison — and predicts reach 100% by the beginning of next year. “The optimism comes from the advance in vaccination and the increase in people’s confidence in traveling”, says the company’s sales and marketing director, Diogo Elias. By the first quarter of 2022, the company is expected to increase by 30% the number of airports served in the country in comparison with 2019, going from 44 to 56. The expectation with the increase in demand made the company reverse the process of layoffs and open 2,000 job openings, mostly for pilots and crew. “Looking at cutouts of destinations, some are in greater demand than the pre-pandemic period. This resumption and the opening of new operating bases also means more personnel hiring”, completes Elias.