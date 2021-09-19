INSS ceiling should rise to BRL 6,973.99 in 2022

The INSS (National Social Security Institute) ceiling should rise to R$6,973.99 if the projections for the adjustment of the minimum wage are confirmed in the amount of R$1,192.

The Ministry of Economy made a new revision changing the inflation forecast for 2021. The ministry calculates an increase in inflation of 8.4%, with the higher INPC (National Consumer Price Index) going to affect the values ​​of the INSS, changing the ceiling from R$6,433.57 to R$6,973.99 (maximum amount paid in retirements). The accumulated INPC from January to December is also applied to the annual readjustment of all INSS pensions.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), currently, 50 million Brazilians receive a minimum wage in Brazil, of which 24 million are retired, beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Therefore, if the minimum wage rises from R$1,100 to R$1,192, INSS retirees and pensioners will also have their benefit values ​​readjusted starting next year. Those who receive a minimum wage of R$1,100 will receive R$1,192.

The increases in the minimum wage have not increased the purchasing power of Brazilians, in 2021, the readjustment of 5.26% did not replace inflation, which was 5.45% added to the INPC.

In 2022 it will not be different if the amount of R$1,192 is confirmed, again there will be no “real gain” in the salary’s purchasing power.

According to government calculations, for every R$1 increase in the minimum wage, an expense in 2021 of approximately R$355 million is created.

In the last Focus report, market analysts consulted by the Central Bank estimated an increase of 5.04% for the GDP of 2021. For 2022, the estimate in Focus is a growth of 1.72%.

The Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) started a partnership with the Administration Institute Foundation (FIA) to analyze industry prices and verify which increases are acceptable and which are not justifiable. With this information, the sector can avoid abusive price hikes.

The first product evaluated by the partnership was rice. The kilo of food rose 39.8% on the shelves in 12 months, according to Abras, according to the UOL portal.

The rise in food prices affects the poorest, who often stop buying basic everyday products. Mainly retirees and pensioners, who need to take care of their health, buy medicine. As prices rise, they will have to choose what to buy.