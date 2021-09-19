Inter Milan overwhelms Bologna 6-1 at home, turns a better attack and ‘sends a message’

Quick response and strength. That was the message of Inter Milan after beating Bologna 6-1 this Saturday (18), against Giuseppe Meazza, for the fourth round of Serie A. After the defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League, the current Italian champions showed that they are going after another title in the turns on.

The goals of Internazionale’s rout, which put the team momentarily at the top of the Italian Championship, were scored by Lautaro Martínez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolò Barella, Matías Vecino and Edin Dzeko (2x).

The rout left the Milan team isolated as owner of the best attack of the Italian, now with 15 goals scored in four games.

Even testifying against the final scoreboard, who started pressing in the match was Bologna. But if Mihajlović’s team failed to convert their chance, the hosts had a better use.

Taking advantage of Dumfries’ speed to pull the fast counterattack, Lautaro Martínez showed opportunism to appear among the defenders and complement the cross made by the Dutch full-back to the back of the goal.

Under pressure, Internazionale managed to expand soon after with defender Skriniar, who took advantage of the defense’s hesitation and went up alone in the corner kick to head off into the net.

With Bologna on the ropes, the Milan team took the opportunity to raise the pace in search of more goals. And got it after another great move by Dumfries. The ball fell to Barella, who hit hard and widened.

Of the five balls that reached Skorupski’s goal, three of them died in the back of the net, which proves the supremacy of the hosts.

If Bologna’s mission was tough in the first half, it got even more complicated after returning to the complementary stage. With goals from Vecino and Dzeko, Internazionale already had 5-0 on the scoreboard before 20 minutes.

The visitors still managed to cash in head on with Arthur Theate already at 41, but nothing that could in the least scare or sketch a reaction.

Championship situation

With the victory in the opening of the round, Inter Milan momentarily assumes the leadership of the Italian Championship. Still undefeated, Simone Inzaghi’s team has 10 points, with three wins and one draw.

Bologna, who experienced their first defeat in Serie A, is parked at 7 points, and is in 7th place before the end of the full round.

It went well: Denzel Dumfries

Even without appearing among Inter Milan’s star lists, Denzel Dumfries was the name of the match against Bologna. Fundamental in building two of the three goals scored in the first half, the Dutchman went down and rolled against the opposing team.

And look, his lineup was in doubt for the match.

It was bad: Aaron Hickey

No one suffered this Saturday like Aaron Hickey. The Scot will certainly have nightmares about Denzel Dumfries, who ‘haunted’ his marking sector (and got the better of it) throughout the match, but especially in the first half, when the Dutchman participated in two goals down the wing.

It still ended up yellowing in the first stage after a hard foul in… Dumfries.

upcoming games

After this Saturday’s match, Inter Milan enters the field again on Tuesday (21), when they will face the Fiorentina inside the Artemio Franchi Stadium, also in the Serie A match.

Bologna will try to recover on the same day, but will face the Genoa at home, at Renato Dall’Ara.

DATASHEET

Inter Milan 6 x 1 Bologna

GOALS: Lautaro Martínez (6′) Milan Skriniar (30′) Nicolò Barella (34′) Matías Vecino (54′) and Edin Dzeko (63′, 68′) for INTER; Arthur Theate (86′) – for BOLOGNA;

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij (Ranocchia) and Bastoni (Kolarov); Brozovic (Gagliardini), Barella, Vecino, Dumfries and Dimarco; Correa (Dzeko) and Martínez (Sánchez). Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi and Hickey (Dijks); Svanberg (Vignato), Domínguez (Van Hooijdonk), Soriano, Olsen and Sansone (Barrow); Arnautovic. Coach: Sinisa Mihajlović.