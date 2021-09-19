Inter scores at the end, wins Fortaleza and reaches seven games without losing

Internacional beat Fortaleza, today (19), at the Beira-Rio stadium with a goal in stoppage time. The game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship had the visiting team with the most clear chances, a red card for each side, but in the end the good shot of Heitor and Yuri Alberto prevailed. The pair created the play, after wing, and Edenilson made it 1-0.

Renzo Saravia and David were sent off, after fighting and shoving in the second half.

The result makes Inter reach 29 points and enter the fight for a place in the G6 of the Brasileirão. The team from Rio Grande do Sul closes Sunday with an eye on the Corinthians vs América-MG and Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino matches to finish the round at the top of the table.

In the next round, Internacional receives Bahia and Fortaleza visits Sport. The two games take place on Sunday (26).

Who did well: Lucas Lima

Camisa 25 distributed short and long passes, participated in Fortaleza’s great chances in the game and was one of the players who played the ball the most during the match. He left halfway through the second half.

Who was wrong: Patrick

Shirt 88 had difficulties to help in the attack. On defense, he wavered. Throughout the game missed short passes. It was drawn in the final stretch of the match.

Daniel shines behind and Hector is smart

Internacional’s goalkeeper made at least three great saves during the game. In one bid, it included two interventions in a row. His performance allowed the team from Rio Grande do Sul to continue without conceding goals. And in the end, the right wing formed at the base of Beira-Rio showed wit by quickly charging for Yuri Alberto to serve Edenilson, in the move that ended in the ball in the net.

Inter takes time to “enter” the game

Inter took a long time to fit the mark and took even longer to create something. The first shot on goal, on target, came only at 38 of the first half. Until then, Diego Aguirre’s team was more in possession and struggled to be creative in attack. The duo Rodrigo Lindoso and Rodrigo Dourado were disbanded a few times for Edenilson to help in the beginning of the moves. It was little anyway.

In the second half, after another bad start, Inter improved. Boschilia added more creativity by entering Mauricio’s job. At least two chances were created by the team from Rio Grande do Sul. With 10 on the field, Diego Aguirre made more changes and Internacional continued with their standard of performance. Even so, in the end there was a good shot from the attack to take advantage of the exposed opponent’s defense.

Fortaleza explores the sides and dominates

Vojvoda’s team kept the routine, built well on both sides and used the matrix with three defenders to create many difficulties for Inter. After just one minute, Henríquez lost a great opportunity inside the area. Éderson had another chance before the break.

On the way back to the second half, the performance remained the same. Robson had two chances inside the area and in one of them, Moses took over the line. There was still an opportunity with Yago Pikachu before the team from Ceará reduced the pressure in attack.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 1 X 0 FORTALEZA

Date and time: 09/19/2021 (Sunday), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time)

Location: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Bruno Méndez, Moisés (INT); Marcelo Benevenuto (FOR)

Red cards: Saravia (INT); David (FOR)

Goal: Edenilson, 48 minutes into the second half (INT)

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Guerrero), Edenilson, Mauricio (Boschilia) and Patrick (Heitor); Yuri Alberto

Coach: Diego Aguirre

FORTRESS: Felipe Alves; Daniel Guedes, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu (Ronald), Éderson, Matheus Jussa, Lucas Lima (Depietri) and Lucas Crispim (Edinho); Robson (Wellington Paulista) and Ángelo Henríquez (David)

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda