Internet users ask for the expulsion of Nego do Borel

Since dawn, the social networks were seized by requests for the expulsion of Nego do Borel from “A Fazenda 13” and, in addition to the artist’s name, the hashtag “Assédio na Record” was among the most talked about. Reality fans refer to the artist’s behavior at the first party on the Record program. He flew into a rage and threw objects from the stall at the wall, startling the other inmates.

In addition, Nego do Borel’s behavior towards participant Dayane Mello bothered Internet users. The singer, who even exchanged a kiss with the girl during the first party of the program, was refused a kiss and, when lying down beside the model, tried again to hug her, and held the participant’s face, which showed discomfort and took the funkeiro’s hand again.

The Farm 2021: Dayane and Nego do Borel Image: Playback/Playplus

“Guys, I was looking at the party stuff and Nego’s brazen harassment of Dayanne even after several ‘no’s’. It deserves an expulsion,” wrote Luiza Ambiel, who has already participated in the reality show. “I haven’t slept since yesterday, I couldn’t sleep a wink on account of Dayane and I won’t be able to rest while this guy is still in there next to her”, published a netizen.

Guys, I was looking at the party stuff and Nego’s brazen harassment of Dayanne even after several no’s. It deserves an expulsion right in uc. NO, IT IS NOT! — Luiza Ambiel 🛁 (@luizaambiel) September 18, 2021

O UOL talked earlier with Dayane’s brother, Juliano Mello. He said he was “impotent” with the situation, “waiting for action from Record”.

I want my sister to analyze the scenes so that a fair decision is made. Watching the program today, at 24 horas, it’s clear that she doesn’t remember much of the party. I want to have the support of the channel, which is a serious channel, which has serious sponsors, and who will not cover up immoral and criminal attitudes. At the moment I can’t give more information due to the guidance I received, but whatever is needed will be done”.

If all that happened was with me, my brothers would have to force Nego do Borel, in case there wasn’t expulsion from him.

I will shut up no, today we do not accept anything but the expulsion of the Nego from Borel and the retraction with Dayane and that she can know everything and make a decision. — MELLOSWORLDFANS 🍷 (@MELLOSWORLDFANS) September 18, 2021

This is not the same Dayane from yesterday before the party! She must be very confused if something happened that she doesn’t remember, or if what she remembers was really very wrong, or if it was her fault. HARASSMENT ON RECORD

EXPULSION TO NEGO DO BOREL pic.twitter.com/Sv0ucfUMhy — Lalie 🍷 (@drewxota) September 18, 2021

Hi, stopping by today and I’ve seen what happened, let it be clear that harassment is a CRIME! And what happened this morning can’t happen again and happen to stay that way!!! No one deserves to go through this, NO ONE! ⚠️ EXPULSION OF NEGO DO BOREL — Felipe (@tuittafelipe) September 18, 2021

Legal Advice of Nego do Borel answers:

Wanted by UOL, the legal advisor of singer Nego do Borel sent a note and pointed out that the hashtag raised, “Harassment in the Record” – according to them, by the “internet court” – is something that “exceeds the limits of freedom of expression”.

Read the note in full:

“In a reality show, people are exposed as a form of entertainment. Therefore, fundamental rights end up being a little more relativized, due to the contractual relationship between the participants and the broadcaster. However, this fact does not justify the external judgment, mainly, in the “internet court” that goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression. Within the context of the reality show, which is made especially for entertainment, the artist cannot be attributed any fault in any sense. it is, only, a careful analysis within the legal principles and the contractual relationship that involves all the parties, granting the acceptance of the clauses and conditions to participate in the program.”

O UOL he sought out Record to comment on the matter. However, until the moment of publication of the article, no response had been given. The space remains open.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

