Internet users ask for the expulsion of Nego do Borel

Since dawn, the social networks were seized by requests for the expulsion of Nego do Borel from “A Fazenda 13” and, in addition to the artist’s name, the hashtag “Assédio na Record” was among the most talked about. Reality fans refer to the artist’s behavior at the first party on the Record program. He flew into a rage and threw objects from the stall at the wall, startling the other inmates.

In addition, Nego do Borel’s behavior towards participant Dayane Mello bothered Internet users. The singer, who even exchanged a kiss with the girl during the first party of the program, was refused a kiss and, when lying down beside the model, tried again to hug her, and held the participant’s face, which showed discomfort and took the funkeiro’s hand again.

The Farm 2021: Dayane and Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane and Nego do Borel

Image: Playback/Playplus

“Guys, I was looking at the party stuff and Nego’s brazen harassment of Dayanne even after several ‘no’s’. It deserves an expulsion,” wrote Luiza Ambiel, who has already participated in the reality show. “I haven’t slept since yesterday, I couldn’t sleep a wink on account of Dayane and I won’t be able to rest while this guy is still in there next to her”, published a netizen.

O UOL talked earlier with Dayane’s brother, Juliano Mello. He said he was “impotent” with the situation, “waiting for action from Record”.

I want my sister to analyze the scenes so that a fair decision is made. Watching the program today, at 24 horas, it’s clear that she doesn’t remember much of the party. I want to have the support of the channel, which is a serious channel, which has serious sponsors, and who will not cover up immoral and criminal attitudes. At the moment I can’t give more information due to the guidance I received, but whatever is needed will be done”.

Legal Advice of Nego do Borel answers:

Wanted by UOL, the legal advisor of singer Nego do Borel sent a note and pointed out that the hashtag raised, “Harassment in the Record” – according to them, by the “internet court” – is something that “exceeds the limits of freedom of expression”.

Read the note in full:

“In a reality show, people are exposed as a form of entertainment. Therefore, fundamental rights end up being a little more relativized, due to the contractual relationship between the participants and the broadcaster. However, this fact does not justify the external judgment, mainly, in the “internet court” that goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression. Within the context of the reality show, which is made especially for entertainment, the artist cannot be attributed any fault in any sense. it is, only, a careful analysis within the legal principles and the contractual relationship that involves all the parties, granting the acceptance of the clauses and conditions to participate in the program.”

O UOL he sought out Record to comment on the matter. However, until the moment of publication of the article, no response had been given. The space remains open.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13 - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give kisses - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 21

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss

Play/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Outdoor party area - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 21

The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 21

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: First party dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 21

The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 21

The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 21

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peoas Enjoy Drinks - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 21

The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 21

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 21

The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 21

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peoas - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 21

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is angry with scenes by Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel cries in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

21 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

Play/Playplus

