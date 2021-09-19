IOF and fear of populism by Bolsonaro make the stock market sink – 17/09/2021 – Market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange sank 2.06% this Friday (17), closing the session with 111,439 points. The dollar rose 0.43% and ended the week quoted at R$ 5.2890.

In the week, the Stock Exchange accumulates a loss of 2.49% — the third consecutive weekly fall. In the year, the indentation is 6.37%.

The last time the Ibovespa had fallen to the level of 111,000 points was on March 9, a day after the decision of the Federal Supreme Court Minister Edson Fachin that overturned all convictions against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) by the Federal Court of Curitiba, thus returning political rights to him.

The market’s bad mood on Friday is mainly attributed to the potential worsening of the economy due to the unexpected increase in the IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions) announced by the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) to try to fund the expansion of the new Bolsa Família.

The tax increase will have two effects: inflation and more expensive credit for individuals and companies, according to Nicola Tingas, chief economist at Acrefi (National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions).

With more expensive credit, the economic scenario gains another factor for a potential slowdown in the economy, according to Braulio Langer, an analyst at Toro Investimentos.

“By making credit more expensive, the IOF can help moderately slow down the economy,” says Langer. “In addition, there is an inflation scenario that will force the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate, which could lead economic agents to consume less,” he says.

Analysts also assess that the market fears new populist measures by the government after the release of a Datafolha poll showing Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in the 2022 electoral race.

“The surveys carried out after the September 7 demonstrations and the conciliatory letter show that this whole story was wrong, so the information suggests to the market the greater possibility of the government resorting to populist measures, increasing expenditures to get votes”, says Fernanda Consorte , chief economist at Banco Ourinvest.

Still on the IOF, Consort says that the increase in the tax does not solve the need for resources for 2022, which will only be resolved with a solution for the payment of the R$ 89 billion in precatory orders estimated for next year.

Weaker economic data from China and the resulting drop in demand for iron ore and steel also continue to contribute to bringing down the Ibovespa, as they affect shares of steel and mining companies in Brazil with a significant share of the index.

Vale’s shares (VALE3) dropped 2.02% and were the most traded in the trading session.

The resumption of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico after the passage of Hurricane Ida is also affecting the price of the commodity, which has resulted in low shares in Petrobras (PETR4), which fell 4.48% this Friday.

At 6:32 pm, Brent oil, a benchmark for the market, was down 0.46%, quoted at US$ 75.32 (R$ 399.97).

In the United States, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.48%, 0.91% and 0.91%, respectively.