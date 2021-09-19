IOF on loans: increase will weigh on the consumer’s pocket. Check out the simulations – Small Business Large Business

+



Faced with a scenario of 62.2 million Brazilians in default, 14.4 million unemployed and a 7.90% inflation forecast for this year, the increase in the Financial Operations Tax (IOF), announced by the government, will make it even more expensive plus credit for individuals. The rate will go from 3% to 4.08% per year until December.

IOF on loans: increase will weigh on the consumer’s pocket. Check out the simulations (Photo: Reproduction/Pexels)

For economist Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the National Association of Finance Executives (Anefac), the increase in the IOF was a “bad” decision, because it aggravates the already adverse economic scenario and does not solve the government’s problem.

— It is a terrible measure because it makes credit more expensive at a time when indebtedness is very high and interest rates have already risen in the last seven months. And they will go up again at the next Copom meeting and the country’s growth projections will only fall, there is already talk of zero for next year — says the economist.

Oliveira also points out that this increase only aggravates this situation, because more expensive credit means a cost for companies, which will “pass through prices and increase inflation even more”.

To give you an idea, on a personal loan in the amount of R$5,000 in 12 months with an interest rate of 4.5% per month, the consumer would pay R$168.65 of IOF, but now he will have to pay R$ 223.04. That is, R$ 54.39 more.

The increase in the IOF, which will guarantee an additional collection of R$ 2.14 billion to the government’s coffers to fund the new Bolsa Família, will also have a negative impact on corporate credit. The daily rate of the IOF will increase from 0.0041% (the equivalent of an annual rate of 1.5%) to 0.00559% (2.04% in the year).

Check out the simulations

Physical person

Financing

Value: R$ 30,000 for an automobile with an interest rate of 1.45% per month.

With IOF of 3% per year

I would pay 12 installments of BRL 2,824.10

Total: BRL 33,889.20

With IOF of 4.08% per year

It would pay 12 installments of R$2,853.71

Total: BRL 34,244.52

Buying a Refrigerator

Value: R$ 2,500, in 12 months with an interest rate of 4.5% per month.

With IOF of 3% per year

I would pay 12 installments of BRL 283.41

Total: BRL 3,400.92

With IOF of 4.08% per year

There will be 12 monthly installments of BRL 286.40

Total: BRL 3,436.80

Legal person

Working capital

Value: R$50,000, interest rate of 1.50% per month, in 12 monthly installments.

With IOF of 1.5% per year

It would pay 12 monthly installments of R$ 4,652.76

Total: BRL 55,833.12

With IOF of 2.04% per year

It would pay 12 monthly installments of BRL 4,677.51

Total: BRL 56,130.12