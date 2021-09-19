iOS 15: How to Prepare iPhone for New System Update | Operational systems

iOS 15 arrives for all iPhone models, from 6S, this Monday (20). As with the latest updates, just check the iPhone (iOS) settings for any pending updates to download the new iOS. Despite this, it is interesting to prepare the phone to receive the update and thus avoid unpleasant surprises when downloading iOS 14.

Before updating iOS, it is important to check if there is free storage space on the iPhone. It is also worth making a backup copy of the data so as not to run the risk of losing important information when performing the update. In the list below, the TechAll brings together five tips on how to prepare your iPhone to receive iOS 15.

1. Check the system version on your iPhone

The first step to know if your iPhone will receive the update is to check the iPhone operating system version. iOS 15 is compatible with all phones released from 2015 that received the iOS 14 update, so models starting with the iPhone 6S will receive the update, including the first and second generation iPhone SE.

To check your iPhone’s iOS version, go to your device’s settings and under “General” tap on “Software Update”. There, you can check the mobile operating system version and also if there are updates available for the iPhone.

2. Check available space on iPhone

Another important point is to check if there is storage space available on the iPhone. The update may have different sizes, and this may vary by device model. However, it is necessary to remember that the free memory must be enough to download and install the update. In this case, it is worth leaving at least 5 GB free on the device.

To check how much free storage is on your device, go to iPhone settings, tap “General” then tap “iPhone Storage”. There, you can check the categories that take up the most memory on the device, and you can also see the heaviest apps. If your iPhone is low on memory, one option to free up space might be to uninstall apps you no longer use.

3. Back up mobile phone

Backup is also an important step before downloading the update, as it is possible to avoid possible data loss with the backup. To back up to iPhone in iCloud, go to the device settings and tap its name at the top of the screen. Then tap on “iCloud”, swipe the screen all the way to the bottom and click on “iCloud Backup”. On the next screen, tap on “Backup Now” to save the backup.

Remember that you can also keep automatic backup enabled, so whenever the cell phone is charging, locked and connected to a Wi-Fi network, the backup is performed automatically.

4. Update installed applications

Another useful tip to avoid possible errors with the update is to update all iPhone apps. Older versions of platforms may fail to run on the new version of the operating system, so it is important to keep them up to date before starting the iOS 15 installation.

To update apps on iPhone (iOS), go to the App Store and tap on your photo at the top of the screen. Then tap on “Update All” to update all apps at once.

5. Certify Wi-Fi connection

When downloading and installing the update, it is also very important to make sure you have a stable Internet connection at the moment. Thus, it is possible to avoid possible crashes and failures when downloading the update.

