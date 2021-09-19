Is it possible to ‘resurrect’ mammoths to fight climate change?

Illustration of a woolly mammoth walking in the snow.

Credit, Getty Images

Woolly Mammoths have been extinct for millennia, but with 21st century genetic engineering technology, scientists want to bring them back to Earth

Woolly mammoths can return to life on Earth, if they depend on a group of scientists and entrepreneurs who have already received US$ 15 million (about R$ 78 million) from sponsors for this.

The amount allocated to the company Colossal will help in the development of genetic engineering technologies that will be able to create a hybrid of the mammoth with the Asian elephant, getting as close as possible to the mammoths that once inhabited the planet. Having achieved this goal, the next step would be to populate parts of Siberia with these animals, seeking environmental rebalancing.

“This will make all the difference in the world,” celebrated biologist George Church, from the Harvard University Medical School, in the United States, in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times.

For the past eight years, Church has spent much of his time managing the project with other enthusiasts of the idea. The starting point of the work would be the genetic material from the frozen remains of mammoths that died many millennia ago.