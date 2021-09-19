Isis Valverde with ‘Visconde de Mauá’ stirs the audience on Twitter

This Saturday, September 18, the third “Cauldron” under the command of Marcos Mion and another round of the game “Have or Don’t”, the “rivalry” between Isis Valverde and Rafael Infante in the game show it moved internet users on social networks.

The competition started with Infante and his guests taking the lead, but in the last round they skidded and Isis managed to turn around, taking the game. But despite that frisson caused by the dispute, they had a lot of fun, ending up with some gems like “Visconde de Mauá” in “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo” and Japan being responsible for the elimination in a World Cup.

UP THE SOUND

In the following frame, the “Sobe o Som”, Thaddeus Schmidt beside the wife, Ana Cristina Schmidt, faced her colleague from “Fantastic” Renata Ceribelli with the daughter Marcela Ceribelli. In the very first song, the couple ended up leaving the chance to score the first point for not being able to recognize the melody of “Toxic”, hit by Britney Spears.

To represent the international pop diva, Duda Beat, suffering pop diva, was on stage and performed the song. Later, she presented her national success: “Bixinho”.

Later, Renata and Marcela again managed to discover the song in the button stage and nostalgia came. Chrigor sang “Me Apaixonei Pela Pessoa Errada”, a hit by Exaltasamba from the late 1990s.

then came Mari Fernandez, owner of the hit TikTok “No, Não Vou”, armed with a viral dance and a lot of joy. Finally, the veterans of the sertanejo Marcos and Belutti, presenting “Sunday Morning”.

CHECK THE REACTIONS OF INTERNAUTS:

This Brazilian who heard the question “something I wouldn’t lend to my neighbor” and answered VIBRADOR must have a very amusing story #Cauldron— Fábio Garcia (@fabiogaj) September 18, 2021

