‘It’s on the side of a pedophile’ · TV News

At Triturando’s stand, Ana Paula Renault lived up to the name of the attraction by not taking her hat off to Tiago Leifert on the Raul Gil Program this Saturday (18th). She regretted that the presenter has downplayed on social media his complaints about Laércio de Moura’s behavior at Big Brother Brasil 16. “He was on the side of a pedophile,” he said.

“The thing is, his talent for television is undeniable, so much so that he revealed himself in sports and in entertainment, commanding any product with mastery, in a super dignified way. But when I was at the BBB, a serious episode happened,” punctuated the journalist.

“He was on the side of a pedophile and he hasn’t apologized to me until now. This guy, who is now in prison, would sit near the bathroom to watch the women take a shower. I think Leifert at that time had no idea that he would run the program.” , concluded.

From Globo’s exit, the communicator would have made an “indirect” on Twitter in 2016 in the face of the then-sister’s annoyance about some of Laércio’s gestures. “It’s the BBB, a show that people are going to expose themselves to. If you expose for 30 million can a guy watching you freak out?” he wrote.

Ana Paula also did not take her hat off to the Kardashians and to Sônia Abrão, when she recalled her interference in the Eloá case in 2008. She also made reservations to Neymar, whom she suggested to be more connected to the Brazilian reality.

“It bothers me that they call him a boy Neymar, he’s a man, he has to be held responsible for his actions. Society takes it easy. I don’t have anything to say as a football player, but I don’t take it for the following: lack, not that it’s a obligation, more politicization,” he summed up.

She also reserved criticisms of Sikêra Jr., who was recently in the frame of Raul Gil and revealed her sorrow for having voted for Luís Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2002 presidential election.

“He can answer me, I won’t. Sikêra is a great presenter, but he has very problematic lines. The last one was about insulting the LGBTQIA+ community. I don’t know if he knows that Brazil kills a LGBTQIA+ person every 19 hours. For that, I don’t take my hat off at all,” concluded the mineira.