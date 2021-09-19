Jeff Bezos Funds Startup to Create Rejuvenation Formula

Biotechnology used to make people look younger and even live longer. This is the proposal of Altos Lab, a startup financed by billionaires like Russian Yuri Milner and Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and richest person in the world.

Altos wants to develop a biological reprogramming technology to rejuvenate cells in the laboratory. Scientists believe this process could be used to revitalize entire animal organisms — and, one day, extend human life.

The company is recruiting professionals, with million-dollar salaries, and intends to open institutes in several parts of the world, including San Francisco and San Diego (USA), Cambridge (England) and Japan.

Among the scientists who are expected to join Altos is Spanish biologist Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte, who was known for research on mixing human and ape embryos, and believes that human life could be expanded in 50 years.

Also included will be Steve Horvath, who developed a “biological clock” to accurately measure our aging, and Shinya Yamanaka, winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize for discovering cell reprogramming.

Yamanaka found that with the addition of just four proteins, cells can be “instructed” to return to a primitive state, with the property of embryonic stem cells.

In 2016, Belmonte applied this technique to live rats, achieving signs of rejuvenation, such as a biological age reversal.

The Spaniard called reprogramming the “elixir of life” — in addition to its aesthetic effects, it has the potential to improve cognitive abilities and treat a variety of diseases, from Alzheimer’s to brain damage.

But the results with rats, while impressive, are a little frightening. Depending on the amount of reprogramming, the animals developed horrible tumors called teratomas.

The challenge is to refine the technique to safely rejuvenate an organism without killing it — and this is far from being reality and, even more, reaching humans.

Old crisis?

Young people want to be rich and rich want to be young. Milner, 59, and Bezos, 57, may be feeling this paradox on their skin. With a fortune estimated at more than US$200 billion (R$1.1 trillion), Bezos left the position of executive president of Amazon to dedicate himself to other projects, such as philanthropy and space exploration.

It is not known how many or who all the investors in Altos are, which would have raised at least US$ 270 million. It has been compared to Calico Labs, a longevity company announced in 2013 by Google co-founder Larry Page.

There are also other startups interested in reprogramming and rejuvenation technologies, such as Life Biosciences, Turn Biotechnologies, AgeX Therapeutics and Shift Bioscience, but none have reached treatments with clinical trials in humans so far.

Aging and decay is one of Bezos’ concerns, so much so that, in his farewell letter to shareholders, he included a quote by biologist Richard Dawkins: “Protecting death is something you have to work on… If living beings not actively working to avoid it, they would eventually merge with their surroundings and cease to exist as autonomous beings. This is what happens when they die.”