Jeff Bezos is once again the richest person in the world, despite the fall in Amazon shares

Reproduction/Forbes

Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, retaking first place after losing it to fashion mogul Bernard Arnault in July. Although Amazon shares fell 1.3 percent last Wednesday (15), reducing Bezos’ net worth by $1.3 billion, the luxury conglomerate shares in Arnault, LVMH, fell 5.2% in the European market, reducing the French billionaire’s fortune by $9.9 billion.

Amazon shares closed at $3,201.22 per asset, continuing to decline after the company reported disappointing quarterly earnings on July 30; before that, the shares traded at more than $3,600 each. Still, at the close of markets on Wednesday (15), Bezos’ net worth was estimated at $186.1 billion, surpassing the estimated $185 billion. Elon Musk is only $3.8 billion behind in third place after Tesla shares gained 3.5%, pushing the CEO’s equity to about $181.2 billion.

After founding Amazon and leading it for nearly three decades, Bezos stepped down as CEO last month while continuing as the company’s executive president. He has taken out $6.6 billion of Amazon stock this year but has not sold any shares since his term as CEO ended. Bezos donated about $51 million in actions to charities – which were not named – earlier this month; this could have gone to the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum, for which he made a $200 million pledge in July. An Amazon spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Bezos owns just over 10% of the cloud e-commerce giant. In addition to your participation in the Amazon, which represents about 88% of his fortune, he also owns the space exploration and rocket company Blue Origin, the American newspaper Washington Post, a big real estate empire and about $19 billion in other investments, fueled by the $27 billion (before-tax) in Amazon stock he’s sold since 1998.

Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram

Arnault’s wealth, however, lies primarily in his 47% stake in LVMH, the company behind dozens of brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany. He also owns 6% of the shares of French retail company Carrefour and 2% of luxury manufacturer Hermès, whose shares also fell on Wednesday. European markets fell this week due to rising coronavirus cases, while luxury inventories were doubly impacted by the slowdown in consumption in China, where President Xi Jinping called for excessive rent restrictions earlier this week, according to a translation from CNBC of Chinese state media.

The return to first place marks the last chapter of Bezos battling for the top of the billionaires leaderboard. Between May and June, he and Arnault went back and forth, with Bezos emerging at the top and holding his place for 50 days. In January, Bezos won a similar competition with Musk. Bezos briefly hit a net worth of $200 billion in April and again in July, when Amazon shares hit a record.

Bezos has had a busy year, notably exploding in outer space last month aboard Blue Origin’s first manned flight. Upon returning to Earth, he announced a new philanthropic initiative that would award $100 million to leaders who demonstrate “courage and civility”.

Follow FORBES Brazil on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Follow Forbes Money on Telegram and get firsthand financial market news

Download the Forbes Brazil app from the Play Store and App Store.

Also have Forbes on Google News.