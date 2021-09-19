João Félix is ​​expelled for calling referee crazy, Atlético de Madrid draws, but becomes leader | spanish football

Atletico Madrid was tied 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao, this Saturday, at the Metropolitan Stadium in the capital, for the fifth round of the Spanish Championship . Temporarily assumed the lead, with 11 points, one ahead of Real Madrid and Valencia, opponents this Sunday.

The sending off of Portuguese attacking midfielder João Félix was a bit of a hindrance to Atlético. The 21-year-old, signed in 2019 for €126 million, came off the bench 15 minutes into the second half and was sent off in the 33rd minute. the crazy arbiter.

Spanish Championship Table

It was Atlético Madrid’s second goalless draw of the week at the Estádio Metropolitano, after being 0-0 against Porto in the Champions League last Wednesday. It was the third blunder in a row at home. The last victory in front of the capital’s fans was on August 22, when they defeated Elche by 1-0.

– I will not seek excuses, this is football. It’s something that can happen. I trust the team, our players. We will work for these names to do what they have always done: goals – said Argentine coach Diego Simeone, from Atlético.

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann started his second game since the return of Barcelona. But he stayed on the field only until nine minutes of the final stage, replaced by Luis Suarez. Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha started on the bench, entered at 32 and was only more noticed when he was warned with a yellow card at 44.

Falcao García scores in his debut for Rayo Vallecano

A former Atlético de Madrid player between 2011 and 2013, veteran Colombian striker Falcao García made his debut for Rayo Vallecano, third team in the Spanish capital. He scored one of the goals in the 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Unveiled on Thursday after terminating his contract with Galatasaray, he took the field in shirt 3, a number normally given to defenders and unusual for attackers. Falcao García started in reserve, came in at 25 minutes of the second half and closed the score after 36, with a right cross kick inside the area.

Oscar Trejo, with a penalty, at nine, and Senegalese Pathé Ciss, at 33, scored before the Colombian to put Rayo in the top half of the classification, in seventh place, with seven points. Getafe remains zero after five rounds.