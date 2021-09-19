Joinville registers three deaths and has 1,152 active cases

Joinville confirmed this Saturday, 18, three more deaths as a result of Covid-19. In the bulletin, 52 new cases of the virus were also registered. Currently, the city has 1,152 active cases. Numbers were released by the city.

Among the victims confirmed in the last 24 hours are two women, 69 and 71 years old. The third victim recorded in the bulletin is a 67-year-old man who died in May, but has only had the exam sent to the municipality now.

With the confirmations this Saturday, Joinvile starts to count a total of 112,321 infections by the virus. In all, 109,335 patients have already recovered, 970 are still in home treatment, 128 are hospitalized in the ICU and 54 in the ward. Another 1,834 people lost their lives as a result of complications caused by Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 420,077 suspected cases of the virus have been registered in the city, 305,953 of which have been discarded and 1,803 are still awaiting results.

Vaccination campaign

In the last 24 hours, 3,509 vaccines were applied to the residents of Joinville. Of these, 1,188 took the first dose, 2,157 received the second dose or the single-dose vaccine, and another 164 took the booster immunization, that is, a third dose.

Altogether, 207,630 Joinvilians have the complete vaccination schedule, that is, they have taken at least two doses or the single dose immunizer. This corresponds to 34.3% of the city’s residents, estimated at 604,708 people by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Meanwhile, another 213,594 received only the first of two doses, that is, 35.3% of the population is partially immunized and still needs to receive the second dose to complete the vaccination schedule.

beds

This Saturday, the occupancy of beds in Joinville was 79%, adding public and private networks. The city has 182 vacancies, of which 144 are occupied and 38 are free.

In the infirmary sector, there are 147 beds. Of these, 82 are occupied and 65 are available. The occupancy rate is at 56%.