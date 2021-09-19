Jojo Todynho enjoys Saturday with her boyfriend at a luxury hotel

The singer Jojo Todynho took advantage of Saturday (18) with her boyfriend Marcio Felipe, in a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro. On social networks, the artist posted a photo inside a bathtub that had a view of the sea.

In the photo caption, Jojo wrote: “Relax on the weekend but be happy every day”.

Also on social media, the content producer posted a similar photo of him in the bathtub. “I feel enlightened, blessed”, said Márcio in the caption.

Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Márcio Felipe had betrayed Jojo Todynho circulated on social networks. The content producer soon denied having betrayed the singer.

“So, before all these assumptions gain much more strength and end up harming not only me, but my family, the people around me, the person I relate to, just make it clear here that I’m free . If I am free and single, I have the right to fall in love and be happy with anyone else”, guaranteed Márcio.

