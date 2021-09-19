Jorginho, coach of Figueirense, offends Walter and is expelled: ‘You’re going to lose weight, you’re fat’

The victory of Figueirense by 2 to 1 on the Botafogo-SP stayed in the background. This Saturday, in a match valid for the 17th round of the Series C of the Brazilian Championship, Jorginho, coach of the Santa Catarina club, and walter, forward of the São Paulo team, starred in regrettable scenes that led to the duo’s expulsion.

At the end of the second half, Jorginho and Algiers Fuchs, commander of Botafogo-SP, they clashed because of the sequence of fouls by the tricolor. Walter joined the discussion, replied the rival coach and was offended: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you’re fat.”

Then the player went after Jorginho. The pair was expelled by referee Ivan da Silva Guimarães Junior.

– Jorginho was expelled for uttering the following words: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you’re fat” to the replaced athlete from the opposing team, Mr. Walter, causing an onset of widespread turmoil from both benches – reported the match referee in the scoresheet.

After the interlude, Jorginho was sorry and apologized to the attacker.

– I go public to apologize to Walter, I was rude to him. I’m not even old enough for that. I apologize to him and his family – said the coach of Figueirense.

On the field, however, Botafogo-SP and Figueirense had no chance of qualifying for the second phase of the Series C after Criciúma’s victory. The teams will comply with the table in the last round of the first phase.