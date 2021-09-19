José Alfredo devours a clue about Fabrício Melgaço in a prison lunch box · TV News

After “resurrecting” in Império, José Alfredo will be arrested and will stay for a time in a common cell, where he will receive an intriguing message. In Império, the commander will see, inside a lunch box delivered by the jailer, a message that supposedly came from his greatest enemy: the mysterious Fabrício Melgaço.

In scenes scheduled to air from the chapter on the 27th of the soap opera on Globo TV, the commander will have turned himself in to the police after months of pretending to be dead. He will be taken to a police station and will wait inside a cell for deliberation between the officers and his lawyer.

The protagonist will receive a lunch box from a jailer, who will only deliver the warm one and say nothing. Upon opening it, he will see that there is a note about the food.

“I didn’t even get here and have already been arrested sending me a little love note?”, will mock the character of Alexandre Nero. He will read the message: “If you want to know who Fabrício Melgaço is, ask to make a phone call tomorrow, call this number and you will hear his voice”.

The clue will be false, but it will serve to make the Commander sufficiently intrigued by the antics of his greatest enemy.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

