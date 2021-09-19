Juliette explains why she is watching ‘BBB21’ and gets emotional with Chico César: ‘I’ve waited so long to sing with this man’ | High hours

The pretty one arrived with everything at Altas Horas this Saturday, 18/9, to the joy of the cacti 🌵🌵🌵. More than invited to chat with Serginho Groisman, Juliette released her voice and showed her latest song “Diferença Mara”, one of the six that are part of the first EP of her career as a singer. To round off this cameo, he made the long-awaited duet with the idol chico cesar . Okay dear?!

Juliette sings ‘Mara Difference’

In addition to BBB21 champion, Juliette debuted in the music area and now as host of TVZ, on Multishow. Of sudden fame, she summed up: “Trying. Every day I learn something new, I take lessons from situations and learn a little at a time. Nobody is born knowing and I was born in this world now, so I’m learning from scratch, trying to do my best every time.”

“It’s like there’s a horse and I’m trying to lasso, adapt to get on it and follow. I’m getting used to it, I’ve been a lot more agonized, nowadays I’m breathing. People are more respecting this life transition”, described the pretty one.

Serginho welcomes guests

To Serginho, she said that she decided – despite the attempts of friends and her psychologist to make her give up on it – to watch the BBB21 from the start. And he explained his reasons:

“I’m on the third Paredão yet. It’s very weird. I wasn’t surprised, the feelings I had inside matched what was going on out here. Some excesses scared me. I was rarely sad. My friends and family didn’t want to let me see it, but I need to turn this page and face what happened. Understand why people like me so much.”

Camila Queiroz she declared herself a fan of the ex-sister to the point that she already knew all her songs, and said that all that’s missing is the acting, but the pretty one said she doesn’t want to know about it.

“I’m not an actress, I’m out. I do not want. The challenges I’m facing are enough. Leave everything in its place (laughs).”

When it came to faith, Juliette admitted that she had a period of denial after the death of her sister, Julienne, but that she was able to rebuild and strengthen her spirituality:

“I am christian. For a moment, I lost faith, disconnected and had a beautiful encounter with my spirituality. I develop my faith every day, I choose to hold on to it, and that’s what feeds me. My faith is what moves me.”

Juliette talks about her contact with fame

Juliette also gave details of how she dealt with the fact that a phenomenon came out of the BBB. According to her, the thud was so great that it scared:

“I was so shaken that I just thought about meeting my friends and family. I didn’t understand much. Tiago Leifert had talked a lot about it, I understood it was a phenomenon, but I wanted to understand why. I was hopeful that it would come out dear, because I was aware of my attitudes and who I was. I had no idea it would be so big, I got really scared and started to get scared. For the first few days, I would panic.”

Juliette and Chico César sing ‘Deus Me Proteja’

Then came the long-awaited encounter with the idol Chico César in a duet of “Deus Me Proteja”, a song that marked his passage from the pics to reality and that helped to project his talent for music.

“I wanted to thank you for this meeting. Chico’s music fills me in a way I can’t explain. It gives meaning to my prayers and my idea of ​​life. What an honor to be living this moment here. Everyone knows how much I’m passionate about his art”, declared the fan.

“I’ve waited so long to sing this song with this man.”

When Serginho wanted to know about her debut as the presenter of TVZ, the pretty one said she feels like an apprentice:

“I was so nervous, my voice was shaking. Then I relaxed. It’s a place where I found music and communication, I could do whatever I wanted, have fun. I am learning.”

