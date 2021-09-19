know how to solve difficulty sleeping







Insomnia and Anxiety: Know How to Fight Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

In the midst of a month of mental health awareness, talking openly about topics such as anxiety and insomnia should be a habit revisited not only during Yellow September, but also on the other 365 days of the year. As they are silent conditions, they need treatment for a long period and, of course, with a professional specialized in mental health.

To understand how serious the difficulty in sleeping is being for the population, SleepUp, the first digital therapy platform to help in the treatment of insomnia, carried out an online survey to understand the impacts of emotions and feelings on the quality of sleep of children. people in the post-pandemic.

Of the 1,030 respondents, 29.42% said they were sleeping a little worse and 17.57% much worse. Among the main complaints are: 39% sleep later than usual, 36% spend a lot of time awake in bed before falling asleep, 27% wake up several times during the night and 27% sleep less time than usual.

In addition, the pandemic needs to be considered, as it is a factor that increases sleep problems in the general population. In this scenario, individuals changed their routines, increased the time they used electronic devices and also increased the demand for work, which consequently resulted in thoughts of intense concern, and of course, difficulty in sleeping.

According to Ksdy Sousa, a neuropsychologist and doctor of sleep medicine, anxiety is a condition that is associated with sleep problems, “as it increases the level of alertness, as well as the presence of fast-paced thoughts and worries at bedtime “, explains.

Taking care of sleep and emotions

According to Sousa, it is noticed that the worries and the attempt to solve problems are present and this can really increase the time of onset of sleep and awakenings in the middle of the night.

“An interesting way to try to alleviate these effects would be to have moments to think about these problems and propose actions for resolutions and goals. Another efficient strategy is to carry out mindfulness or mindfulness techniques, focus on the present moment and breathe”, he clarifies.

Furthermore, in addition to improving anxiety, these strategies can better regulate emotions, increasing the feeling of well-being.

However, it is possible to say that the relationship between sleep and emotions is bidirectional, that is, the quality of sleep, whether good or bad, can affect our feelings and emotions, and vice versa. That’s why it’s important to take care of both.

Thus, given the intrinsic relationship between emotions, feelings and sleep quality, some habits and routine practices can help, such as:

Practice physical activities regularly

Have a healthy eating

Avoid excess of alcoholic beverages, with caffeine or other stimulants

Relaxation and Meditation Practices

Keep a diary or diary to write down your worries or whatever is on your mind

focus on the present

have realistic thoughts

Allow yourself to have moments for yourself and avoid self-judgment

If you need, ask for help

Treatment for sleep problems

To improve insomnia, CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy) is the gold standard treatment for sleep problems, including chronic insomnia. “In addition to being an intervention used in other emotional and psychiatric conditions, it also offers behavioral, cognitive and educational strategies that can improve sleep quality”, he explains.

Helping to re-evaluate dysfunctional sleep habits, thoughts and beliefs, CBT for insomnia aims to create more positive and assertive patterns, thereby improving rest.

In addition, it is important to emphasize that insomnia is the sleep disorder that is most associated with psychiatric disorders, including the depression, as people who have chronic insomnia are four times more likely to develop a depressive condition.

With this in mind, it is essential to emphasize that specialized medical advice is always important in the case of people experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia, among others.

Source: Ksdy Sousa, Neuropsychologist and Sleep Psychologist at SleepUp, PhD in the owner’s medicine and expert in psychotherapy for insomnia.