Lary Bottino crosses the line in speaking against Ariadna and is accused of something serious

the bullshit between lary bottino and Ariadna won another chapter. However, this time, the ex-On Vacation With the Ex ended up going too far. In an Instagram post that talked about the ex-BBB’s version of the beginning of the friendship between Lary and Gui Araújo, Anitta’s ex-friend uttered the word.

“Ariadna, you should treat yourself. Your hormones must be somewhat altered”, began the influencer, who was accused of transphobia for referring to the hormones of Arantes, a trans woman.

“People change their minds. Bill and I didn’t talk even before he actually met me. Just like half the internet does to me”, completed.

“But it’s okay, Ari. A lot of people you defend don’t like you either, but kiss your ass to be kind to the internet to see”, concluded.

It’s worth remembering that recently the ex-No Limite spoke up and talked about the reason for the end of Lary’s friendship with Anitta. For videos on Instagram, the famous said: “I would like to tell you that one of the reasons Anitta stopped talking to this girl was that she took things from Anitta and Anitta’s mother and didn’t return them.”

“Just so you can stay tuned for the good girl that you are. It’s time to stop taking other people’s things and not return them. Anything puts me on the wall”, fired then.

Without speaking up, Ariadna still remembered the crap about the bracelet: “It only takes in the c* who doesn’t have character. Well, let’s remember this bracelet crap again? The bracelet was mine. She borrowed it. He left at dawn while I was sleeping and said nothing. Used it at the beach, at the pool, to work out, to have sex, for everything. Then I ask for the bracelet, you play crazy”.

“When I go crazy, he plays the victim, he says he has millionaire friends. And forgot that days before I took her to sleep in a 17th century palace, home of a former pope, that my friend invited me to. He tried to belittle me several times”, he continued.