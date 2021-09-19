Laura Pigossi wins the doubles title and goes to the singles final in Medellín | sneakers

Laura Pigossi got two victories in Colombia this Saturday (18th). Playing in the Medellín ITF, the Brazilian started the day passing Mel Elizabeth Reasco in the tournament’s singles semifinal and in the late afternoon, playing alongside Maria Gonzales, defeated the duo formed by Victoria Rodriguez and Rasheed McAdoo to win the bracket title of doubles.
The Brazilian not only won two games on the same day, but she did it without losing a single set. In the semifinal of the single bracket, the score was 6/4 and 6/1 against the Ecuadorian Mel Elizabeth Reasco. Later, Laura Pigossi and the Colombian Maria Gonzales won by 6/2 and 7/5 the pair formed by Rasheed McAdoo, from the USA, and Victoria Rodriguez, from Mexico.
Laura Pigossi won the ITF Medelín title, the 37th trophy in the doubles of her career — Photo: Disclosure
– I played against a very solid girl, she likes to play on the counterattack so I knew I needed to be more solid than her, but I managed to literally play at the height. She got a little tired after the first set, she started to rush a little bit and I kept the intensity, I played tactically well – Laura said after the victory in the singles semifinal.
The Medellín ITF is played on clay and has a prize pool of US$ 25,000 (R$ 132,000, at the current price). The Brazilian arrived in the competition as tennis player No. 311 in the individual ranking of the WTA and 185th in doubles. In deciding on the single bracket, she will face Colombian Emiliana Arango, number 386 in the world.
At the Tokyo Olympics, the duo formed by Pigossi and Luisa Stefani won the first medal in the history of Brazilian tennis by defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in the dispute for bronze.
Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani – bronze in Tokyo — Photo: Wander Roberto/COB flash camera
Playing alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, Luisa reached the semifinals of the US Open, but ended up suffering an injury that forced the pair to withdraw from the final grand slam title of the season.